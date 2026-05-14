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Quotes from GT athletic director Alpert at Fanning Center opening

1000006382 (2)by: Alex Farrer13 minutes agoAFarrersports
Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert
Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert gives remarks during a guided tour of the new Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center on Thursday as the new facility officially opened after a two-plus year construction project. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Georgia Tech AD Ryan Alpert spoke with the media after a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Thomas A. Fanning Center Thursday.

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