Report: Cross adds veteran assistant Flanigan to GT staff

New Georgia Tech head coach Scott Cross continues to shape his first staff on The Flats as he has added veteran assistant Wes Flanigan according to a report by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Flanigan comes to Atlanta after serving as an assistant at Ole Miss under head coach Chris Beard for the last three seasons. Prior to that he was an assistant at Auburn under head coach Bruce Pearl for five seasons.

Before those two stops, Flanigan got his lone shot as a head coach for two seasons at Little Rock where he went 22-42 in two seasons at the helm.

Flanigan was the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 1992-1993 before going on to start four years at Auburn from 1993-1997. He scored 1,228 points in his college career and is second all-time at Auburn with 573 career assists. He also made 338 free throws during his time there, which is good for fourth on the all-time list.

After being an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 1994 and an All-SEC pick as a junior in 1996, Flanigan starting his coaching career in 2000 at Northwest Mississippi Community College and has had other stops along the way at Little Rock, UAB, Nebraska and Mississippi State.

Flanigan is the second hire Cross has made in the past few days as he added Vanderbilt assistant Kenneth Mangrum last week. Mangrum was an assistant at Troy and UT-Arlington under Cross.