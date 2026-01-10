Report: Georgia Tech to hire Jason Semore as new defensive coordinator

According to reports on Saturday afternoon, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has found his new defensive coordinator, and it’s a familiar face on The Flats.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday that Georgia Tech is expected to hire Jason Semore as its new DC, taking over the role left vacant by Blake Gideon deciding to return to Texas as a defensive assistant after one season leading Jackets’ defense. Semore has had two previous stints on the Georgia Tech staff, first as a defensive analyst from 2019-2020 and then returning in 2022 as linebackers coach.

Semore most recently served as defensive coordinator at Southern Miss during the 2025 season, helping direct the Golden Eagles’ defense to a stellar Fall as the unit led the country with 21 interceptions along with being in the top four nationally in takeaways with 26 and holding opponents to 28 points per game, which was 10 points better than the previous year. He had planned to join head coach Charles Huff at Memphis for the 2026 season before deciding to take this opportunity at Georgia Tech.

Before his time in Hattiesburg, Semore was the defensive coordinator for two seasons at Marshall where he was part of a Sun Belt Conference Championship team in 2024. In his two seasons there, the Thundering Herd’s defense ranked in the top 35 nationally in third-down conversions allowed, sacks, tackles-for-loss and takeaways both seasons as well as red-zone defense in 2023.

Prior to returning to Georgia Tech in 2022, Semore was the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State in 2021 and was a big part in the Blazers claiming the NCAA Division II national championship with his defense ranking top 20 in defensive touchdowns, pass defense, red zone defense and fumble recoveries.

Semore has also been a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator at three other stops (Montana, Colorado School of Mines and Adams State during his 15-plus year coaching career. He played linebacker at Adams State from 2001-2005.

Semore will look to turn around the Tech defense after its struggles in 2025 under first-year defensive coordinator Gideon as the unit allowed 399.2 yards per game (164.3 rushing, 234.8 passing) and only forced nine turnovers (four interceptions, five fumble recoveries).