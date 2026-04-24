Rutledge picked by Texans for GT's first 1st-round pick since 2010

Keylan Rutledge‘s NFL Draft stock has been steadily rising since a great showing at the NFL Scouting Combine in February followed by another strong performance at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day in March, and that positive momentum rolled all the way to Thursday night when he heard his name called as a selection of the Houston Texans at pick No. 26 of the first round.

The offensive lineman originally from Carnesville, Georgia and playing his prep ball at Franklin County High School becomes Georgia Tech’s first 1st-round selections since a pair of Jackets were picked in the 2010 NFL Draft with defensive lineman Derrick Morgan going 16th to the Tennessee Titans and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas going 22nd to the Denver Broncos.

Rutledge heads to NFL after decorated career on The Flats…

Rutledge, better known to his teammates and coaches as “Red,” was one of, if not the, best players on the field the past two seasons for Georgia Tech.

Playing right guard, Rutledge had 872 snaps on the field in 2025 and was ranked as the fifth-best guard overall and in run-blocking by Pro Football Focus as well as being the 12th-best pass-blocking guard, giving up no sacks and just six quarterback hurries all season.

Following his impressive senior season, Rutledge was named a First-Team All-American by the Sporting News, ESPN and Sports Info Solutions, a Second-Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), On3 and Walter Camp, a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press (AP) and a Fourth-Team All-American by Phil Steele.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder was also an All-ACC First-Team selection and was named the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award winner which is given to the conference’s most courageous player after he overcame serious injuries from a car accident in December of 2023.

The honors in 2025 follow a junior campaign in 2024 after which Rutledge was named a First-Team All-American by Sports Info Solutions and First-Team All-ACC.

Rutledge’s road to the NFL…

Rutledge was rated as a 3-star (81.06) offensive tackle recruit in the 2022 recruiting class by On3 out of Franklin County High School before signing with Middle Tennessee State over other offers from Gardner-Webb, Old Dominion, Army and Navy.

Rutledge spent his first two college seasons with the Blue Raiders where he played in 22 games and made 17 starts over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He was named a First-Team All-Conference USA pick in 2023 and was a Conference USA All-Freshman pick in 2022.

Rutledge entered the transfer portal following the 2023 season and decided to continue his career in Atlanta to play under head coach Brent Key at Georgia Tech where he proceeded to start all 26 games over two seasons on The Flats in 2024 and 2025. He was a key piece of the Jackets winning 16 games and going to two straight bowls in those two seasons.

More Jackets expected to hear their names over the next two days at the Draft…

The NFL Draft continues with the second and third round on Friday and the final four round on Saturday with several other former Georgia Tech players expected to hear their name called, including quarterback Haynes King, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, cornerback Ahmari Harvey, wide receiver Eric Rivers and possibly more.