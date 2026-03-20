Scott Cross to be hired as new GT head coach according to reports

Georgia Tech has reportedly found its new head coach as it appears Scott Cross has been selected to lead the Jackets following the dismissal of Damon Stoudamire last week.

The news was first reported by Pete Nakos on Friday morning via social media. According to JOL sources, Georgia Tech will reportedly hold a board meeting later today to approve the hire.

Cross comes to Atlanta with 19 years of head coaching experience on the college level with the last seven spent leading Troy. In the last two seasons, he led the Trojans to both the regular season and tournament titles in the Sun Belt and consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, most recently losing in the first round on Thursday vs. Nebraska.

Cross turned around a struggling Troy program that won just 20 games his first two seasons and has since won 20 games or more in each of the last five years.

Cross has a career record as a head coach of 350-259, going 125-98 during his tenure at Troy and 225-161 over 12 seasons prior to that leading his alma mater, Texas-Arlington. During his time there, he led the Mavericks to an NCAA Tournament appearance and two trips to the NIT.

Between those head coaching gigs, Cross spent one season as an assistant at TCU under Jamie Dixon in 2018-19.

Cross played at Tyler Junior College before transferring to Texas-Arlington where he played from 1995-1998. He started 58 total games there, including a senior season in which he averaged 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists and was second in the Southland Conference that season in 3-point percentage at 41.5 percent.

Cross follows Stoudamire, who went 42-55 over three seasons at Georgia Tech, including an 11-20 campaign in 2025-26 and a 2-16 mark in the ACC with his team finishing the season on a 12-game losing streak.