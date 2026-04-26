Several former Jackets sign UDFA deals, get rookie camp invites

Two Georgia Tech players heard their name called in the NFL Draft over the past few days, Keylan Rutledge and Jordan van den Berg, but they won’t be the only former Jackets continuing to chase their NFL dream over the next several months.

While several of Tech’s Draft hopefuls went undrafted, they didn’t go unclaimed very long, as a many of them either signed undrafted rookie free agent contracts or received rookie mini-camp invites Saturday night after the completion of the Draft.

King, Rivers, Harvey, Shelley, Haynes, Rutherford sign UDFA deals…

It was a quick process following the final pick being made on Saturday evening at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh as multiple former Jackets’ standouts quickly seized opportunities to sign UDFA contracts with various franchises.

Former GT quarterback Haynes King signed with the Carolina Panthers while offensive teammate and wide receiver Eric Rivers inked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Tech receiver Malik Rutherford won’t be traveling too far away from The Flats as he signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, and former Jackets running back Jamal Haynes is headed to play for the Cincinnati Bengals on a UDFA contract.

Rounding out the Tech UDFA signings were a pair of defensive backs as former fan favorite Ahmari Harvey got a deal done with the Denver Broncos and the steady Rodney Shelley inked with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Trio of former Jackets receive rookie mini-camp invites…

Three more former Jackets will get a chance to earn a contract in the coming weeks as they were invited to compete at respective rookie mini-camps.

Joining Rutherford in getting a shot at joining the hometown Atlanta Falcons franchise is former Tech safety Clayton Powell-Lee and former Tech tight end JT Byrne, who each were invited to rookie mini-camp in May.

Rounding out the former Jackets getting a shot is tight end Josh Beetham who will be heading to Buffalo Bills rookie mini-camp soon as he tries to join the roster where his former Tech teammate Jackson Hawes resides.

More former Tech players could sign or receive rookie mini-camp invitations in the coming days and weeks.