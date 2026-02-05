Soundbites from Key's interview on ACC Network's Inside ACCess

Soundbites from Key's interview on ACC Network's Inside ACCessby: Alex Farrer39 minutes agoAFarrersportsRead In AppDec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn ImagesGT head coach Brent Key discusses offseason so far, including coaching staff changes, transfer portal additions and more on ACC Network.