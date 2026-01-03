Sources: Gideon leaving GT to return to Texas after one year as DC

It appears Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key will once again be searching for a new defensive coordinator as Blake Gideon is returning to Texas as a defensive assistant after one season on The Flats according to this report by On3’s Texas site “Inside Texas.”

Gideon was hired to lead the Jackets’ defense last February following the sudden departure of previous defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci to take a job with the Baltimore Ravens after one season at Georgia Tech.

Gideon came to GT after serving as safeties coach at Texas, his alma mater, from 2021-2024, including being promoted to associate head coach under Steve Sarkisian in 2024. He had been an assistant at several other stops prior to that starting in 2014 after his playing career ended.

Gideon will work under new Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who was recently hired by Sarkisian to fill that role.

In his one season at Georgia Tech, Gideon’s defense allowed 25 points per game and 399.2 yards per game, ranking in the bottom half of the ACC in both categories. The Jackets’ defensive unit forced just nine turnovers all season (five fumble recoveries, four interceptions).

The news comes as Key has had a lot of staff turnover in the last month, including losing offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida in early December. As of Jan. 2, a new offensive coordinator hasn’t been named while several other position coach spots on both sides of the ball are also yet to be filled officially.