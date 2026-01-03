Sources: Jackets set to hire former QB Godsey as new offensive coordinator

A former Jackets’ legend is headed back home to The Flats according to reports by On3’s Pete Nakos on Saturday afternoon as George Godsey has been hired as Georgia Tech’s new offensive coordinator under his former teammate and now GT head coach Brent Key.

Godsey replaces Buster Faulkner, who left to take the OC job at Florida in early December after three seasons at Georgia Tech. He has more than 20 years of coaching experience with the last 15 spent in the NFL, including his most recent stop as the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach from 2022-2025.

Godsey as a player at Tech

Godsey played at Georgia Tech from 1998-2001, spending three of those seasons as teammates with Key. The quarterback, who was nicknamed “Goose,” spent his last two seasons on The Flats as the starter, taking over the job after the departure of another legend Joe Hamilton.

Godsey threw for 2,906 yards and 23 touchdowns his first season as the starter in 2000 and followed that up by throwing for 3,085 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior in 2001. His 2001 passing yards total still stands as the single-season record for the program.

Godsey also has the two highest single-game passing yards totals in Tech program history with 486 vs. Virginia in 2001 and 454 vs. Clemson in 2000. He is fifth all-time in career passing yards (6,137), fifth all-time in career passing touchdowns (41) and has the third (23, 2000) and fifth (18, 2001) highest totals for single-season passing touchdowns.

Godsey was a First-Team All-American (Pro Football Writers Association) and a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2000 as he helped the Jackets to a 9-3 record, the team’s third straight win over rival Georgia and a berth in the Peach Bowl. Tech won 17 games total in his two seasons as the starting quarterback.

George Godsey makes a throw during his time as the quarterback at Georgia Tech in a game vs. UNC. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Godsey post-GT playing career and coaching experience

After spending one year as a player in the Arena League with the Tampa Bay Storm in 2003, Godsey began his coaching career in 2004 as a graduate assistant at UCF under his former head coach at Tech and then UCF head coach George O’Leary.

Godsey stayed with O’Leary at UCF until 2010, serving as both quarterbacks coach and running backs coach during his time there where he also served alongside Key on the staff.

Godsey made the move to the NFL ranks in 2011 as an offensive assistant with the New England Patriots and has since worked for the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. His two opportunities as an offensive coordinator were 2015-2016 with the Texans and then as co-offensive coordinator in 2021 with the Dolphins.

Where the GT staff currently stands

With the hire of Godsey as well as the retention of quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke, tight ends coach Nathan Brock and new offensive line coach Allen Mogridge according to this report from JOL’s Kelly Quinlan, Key still has to fill the running backs coach and wide receivers coach position.

Jimmy Smith has been linked to Georgia Tech as a strong possibility to be the next running backs coach, following Norval McKenzie who left in December to take the same job at Virginia Tech.

Key is still evaluating options for the wide receivers coach position with several names being mentioned in the report linked above by JOL’s Kelly Quinlan.