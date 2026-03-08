Stoudamire out at Georgia Tech according to sources

The Damon Stoudamire era of Georgia Tech Basketball has reportedly come to an unceremonious end after three seasons.

The news was reported by on Sunday morning by On3’s Pete Nakos and Joe Tipton, as well as ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Stoudamire was hired by Georgia Tech in March of 2023 after the dismissal of previous head coach Josh Pastner, and the former NBA point guard, NBA and college assistant coach and head coach at Pacific showed signs of progress in his first season, helping the Jackets to a 14-18 overall record and 7-13 mark in the ACC that included wins over Duke, North Carolina, Clemson and Syracuse.

Stoudamire built on that in his second season at the helm in 2024-25, battling back from an under .500 record overall and in ACC play midway through the schedule to finish the regular season winning seven of the last 10 games and adding on another win in the opening round of the ACC Tournament vs. Virginia. The Jackets went on to be selected to the NIT as a first-round host where they fell to Jacksonville State.

That strong finish led to expectations rising a bit going into this season, and Georgia Tech showed signs of life in late December, battling to the end at Duke in the ACC opener before eventually losing a close game. After winning only its second ACC game back on Jan. 17 at NC State, the wheels full felly off as Stoudamire and the Jackets proceeded to lose their final 12 games to finish the season 11-20 overall and 2-16 in conference play to miss the ACC Tournament.

Stoudamire recently described how he was feeling about the whole situation and the losing streak following the Jackets’ loss to Cal on Wednesday.

“I’ve never had this happen to me…in coaching,” said Stoudamire. “So I’m not used to where we’re at. You know, the one thing, in this position, it’s a humbling position to be in if you’ve never been in that position. Like my journey is on Google. So I’ve been through a lot. And, man, I can tell you, though, nothing compared to this. What I feel right now, you know, as the coach of Georgia Tech. Nothing compares to it. I haven’t experienced this before. So it makes you understand this is what it really looks like. You know, because this is the bottom.”

The search for the next Jackets’ head coach will now begin in full as athletic director Ryan Alpert will lead his first head coaching search for one of the major sports since arriving on The Flats last summer.