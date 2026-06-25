Tech adds another big portal piece with OF Jackson Morgan

Georgia Tech continued to stay busy in the transfer portal on Wednesday night as it was announced that former Young Harris outfielder Jackson Morgan had made his commitment to head coach James Ramsey‘s program.

College baseball writer Jake McKeever was the first to report the addition as Morgan comes over following a huge redshirt-sophomore season with Young Harris at the Division-II level. He was named Conference Carolinas All-Conference Second Team as the primary center fielder finished 2026 with .390 batting average, .740 slugging percentage, 20 home runs, 22 doubles, two triples and 77 RBIs to go along with 82 runs scored, 26 walks and 10 stolen bases.

Morgan was a member of the 2023 recruiting class out of Blessed Trinity in Roswell before redshirting his first season at Young Harris in 2024. He played in 20 games during the 2025 season, batting .364 and finishing with 12 total hits (two homers, three doubles), five RBIs and eight runs scored prior to his breakout season this past spring as a redshirt-sophomore.

Morgan, who will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats, makes it eight total transfer commitments so far in this portal class along with former Mercer OF/C Eli Stephens, former UCF shortstop Jordan Lodise, former Navy infielder Patrick Walsh, former Central Michigan C/DH Logan Keilen and the three pitcher commitments, Josh Gunther (South Carolina), Brady Fox (UMBC) and Tyler Guerin (Iowa).

Those eight will be in addition to Holden Pantier, a slugging infielder from the junior college ranks at Walters State, who announced his plans to join Georgia Tech’s program this past spring.