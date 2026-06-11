Tech adds another offensive weapon with WR Porter's commitment

Georgia Tech’s recruiting hot streak continued on Thursday as head coach Brent Key and his staff picked up a commitment from talented wide receiver Bryan Porter.

The Bergen Catholic (NJ) standout Porter announced the news via his social media, picking Georgia Tech over several other offers, including Rutgers, which he officially visited this past weekend following his OV to GT the final weekend of May.

Porter, who stands 6-feet and weighs 190 pounds, is ranked as a 3-star (86.77) wide receiver prospect according to the Rivals Industry rankings and comes in as the No. 702 player nationally in the class, the No. 93 wide receiver and the No. 23 player in the state of New Jersey. He was primarily recruited by Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Jafar Williams and special teams coordinator Tim Salem.

Porter is the 19th member of Tech’s 2027 class and the ninth on the offensive side of the ball alongside fellow wide receivers Antwan Lockett and Kaden Howard, quarterback Brodie Campbell, running backs Moonie Gipson and Tristan Willis and interior offensive linemen Jordan Dillon and Jaiden Thompson.