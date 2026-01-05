Tech adds another portal commitment from WR/CB Mbakwe

Georgia Tech continued its strong start to the 2026 transfer portal cycle by securing the commitment of former Alabama player Jaylen Mbakwe on Monday according to sources.

Mbakwe, a former 5-star recruit according to On3/Rivals, visited Georgia Tech over the weekend and was expected to take other visits to some SEC schools but decided to make the commitment to the Jackets and head coach Brent Key instead.

Mbakwe has the potential to be a two-way player with experience at cornerback and wide receiver during his two years at Alabama. He committed to the Crimson Tide as 5-star WR prospect in the 2024 class out of Clay-Chalkville High (Ala.) over more than 30 other offers from college programs all over the country, several of them being Power-4 schools from the SEC, ACC and Big 10.

Mbakwe began his career at Alabama as a defensive back and played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2024, recording 15 total tackles (12 solo), one tackle-for-loss, one interception and three passes defensed. There was speculation that he would enter the transfer portal following this past spring but chose to remain in Tuscaloosa.

Mbakwe made the switch to wide receiver for the 2025 season with the Crimson Tide and played in 10 games, recording three catches for 55 yards with a long of 26. He has also had one kick return for 15 yards and three punt returns for 41 yards during his two seasons with Alabama and recorded one solo tackle in 2025.

Mbakwe is Tech’s second portal commitment of this cycle following former Rutgers DE/Edge Jordan Walker committing to the Jackets on Sunday night.