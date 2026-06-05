Tech adds big bat via transfer portal in OF/C Stephens

After a sudden end to their season on Monday, Georgia Tech and head coach James Ramsey are wasting no time looking to reload for another run at in 2027 as they received some good news on the transfer front on Thursday night.

Former Mercer outfielder/catcher Eli Stephens announced his commitment to play for the Jackets via social media following two years with the program in Macon, including a big sophomore campaign this past spring.

Stephens, a former Houston County (Ga.) standout, entered the transfer portal earlier this week following his 2026 season for the Bears in which he played in 54 games (53 starts) and batted .374 with 20 home runs, eight doubles, 64 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 70 total hits. He had a .749 slugging percentage and .476 on-base percentage.

In one of his most impressive performances this past season, Stephens went 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs in Mercer’s 12-9 midweek win at Georgia Tech back on May 12.

Stephens also played in 29 games as a freshman in 2025 and had three home runs, 11 RBIs and two doubles. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

Stephens, who was a First-Team All-State selection his junior season at Houston County in 2023 during a run to a state championship, is Georgia Tech’s first transfer portal addition for this class as Ramsey and his staff are expected to be very active over the next few weeks rebuilding a roster that is expected to lose several key players to the MLB Draft along with multiple impact seniors.