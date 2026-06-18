Tech adds pair of transfer pitcher commitments, Fox and Gunther

Georgia Tech was active in the transfer portal on Wednesday, picking up a pair of commitments from pitchers in the form of former UMBC lefty Brady Fox and former South Carolina righty Josh Gunther.

Both pitchers made the news known via social media as Jackets head coach James Ramsey continues to make moves to reload his roster, specifically the pitching arsenal.

The 5-11, 215-pound Gunther comes to Tech after spending this past season at South Carolina following two years at Wake Forest. He’s made 67 career college appearances and has a 5.88 ERA with an overall record of 5.88.

In 2026 for the Gamecocks, Gunther made 13 appearances (seven starts) and recorded a 2-4 record with a 7.41 ERA as he pitched 37 2/3 innings, struck out 44 batters and walked 25. He was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on March 2.

The Fairhope, Alabama native who played his prep ball at Bayside Academy was used in a relief role during his two years at Wake Forest, making 54 appearances and compiling seven saves and a record of 1-6 with a 4.90 ERA over 60 1/3 innings with 85 strikeouts and 45 walks. He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

Fox, a 5-10, 185-pound lefty who played at The Sanford School during his prep career in Delaware, has made 34 appearances at UMBC over the last two seasons and has a 4-8 career record with a 6.61 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 55 walks. He has been used both as a starter and reliever.

Fox had his best season in 2026 when he went 3-4 with five saves over 20 appearances (one start) and had an ERA of 4.60 in 43 innings of work. he struck out 53 batters and walked just 25 while opposing batters hit just .223 off him. He will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

Gunther and Fox join former Iowa pitcher Tyler Guerin as arms Georgia Tech has added via the transfer portal in the last couple weeks. That makes six total transfer additions so far along with former Mercer OF/C Eli Stephens, former UCF shortstop Jordan Lodise and former Central Michigan C/DH Logan Keilen.