Tech adds physical, productive WR Fuhrmann via portal

Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key continued their active 2026 transfer portal cycle on Sunday afternoon as the Jackets added another commitment, this one in the form of physical, productive wide receiver Isaiah Fuhrmann from Elon.

Fuhrmann visited Georgia Tech on Saturday and all but made up his mind that he was going to be a Jacket before the news went public on Sunday to give the Tech staff its second portal wide receiver commit in the past two days, following former Cal WR Jaiven Plummer‘s announcement Saturday night.

Fuhrmann spoke with JOL shortly after his commitment went public on Sunday afternoon and said the coaches and the fit for him made the decision an easy one after his visit on Saturday.

“The people in the building, the experience and leadership is top tier,” said Fuhrmann. “I know the guys in there are going to push me to my max potential. (What stood out the most was) the transparency with Coach Key and the rest of the staff. It was authentic, which can be hard to find today. I just had the feeling GT was the right place.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Fuhrmann has spent the last two seasons at Elon and had an impressive 2025 campaign as he played in 11 games and hauled in 46 catches for 907 yards and nine touchdowns with a long of 96 and averages of 19.7 yards per catch and 82.5 yards per game.

Fuhrmann signed with Elon in the 2024 recruiting class as a 3-star wide receiver out Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Virginia. He played in seven games as a true freshman in 2024 and had three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Fuhrmann officially entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2 and had received other offers from Washington, Wisconsin and Kentucky while taking other visits to Wisconsin, Kentucky and Louisville. He Tech’s 19th commitment of this portal cycle and 10th on the offensive side of the ball (counting Jaylen Mbakwe who can play wide receiver and cornerback). Fuhrmann is ranked as a 3-star (86.00) transfer prospect in this cycle according to the On3 industry rankings.

When asked if he was ready to play at the Power 4 and ACC level, Fuhrmann simply said “been ready for a long time,” and had a message for Georgia Tech fans on what kind of player and competitor they should expect when he gets to The Flats.

“A dawg. No other way to put it,” said Fuhrmann. “Someone who wants to win above all else, who plays for their brothers next to them. A guy who doesn’t back down from the competition no matter how big the moment. As a person, someone who lifts those around them up. I love the game, but love the people associated with it more.”

Fuhrmann will play for new Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Jafar Williams who was reported on Sunday as the new hire to lead that position group.