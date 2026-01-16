Tech adds third tight end transfer with commitment of Harris

The 2026 transfer portal continued to be good to Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key on Thursday specifically at the tight end position as the Jackets picked up their third tight end commit of the cycle in the form of former New Mexico State Gavin Harris.

Harris, who took a visit to The Flats on Thursday, announced the commitment via an Instagram post Thursday night. He joins former Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo and former Yale tight end Spencer Mermans in this portal cycle haul for Tech tight ends coach Nathan Brock and the Jackets’ staff.

Harris will have one season of eligibility remaining when he arrives on The Flats after a productive 2025 campaign at New Mexico State in which he had 37 catches for 531 yards and a touchdown. He spent his sophomore season at Central Michigan, recording 11 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown as well as one rush for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The former Judson High (Tex.) standout went to Howard out of high school in the class of 2023 and played in 11 games there as a true freshman with 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Harris is Tech’s 17th commitment of this portal cycle and eighth on the offensive side of the ball (counting Jaylen Mbakwe who can play wide receiver and cornerback). Harris is ranked as a 3-star (87.00) transfer prospect in this cycle according to the On3 industry rankings