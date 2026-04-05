Tech completes second-straight ACC sweep with 9-3 win at Cal

Georgia Tech completed a second-straight ACC series sweep on Saturday afternoon, building a big lead and rolling to a 9-3 victory at Cal thanks to impressive hitting from the top of the lineup and another stellar outing from Jackson Blakely.

The Jackets (26-5, 12-3 ACC) scored a run in the top of the first to make it three straight games achieving that vs. the host Bears and then added three more in the third to go up 4-0. The sixth was when they blew the game open as the Tech bats rallied for five runs.

Cal (14-16, 1-11 ACC) scored three in the eighth, but it was too little, too late as the Bears remained in the bottom spot in the conference.

Top four batters in the lineup lead Jackets…

Georgia Tech got another huge day from the top of their lineup as the first four hitters (Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey, Jarren Advincula, Alex Hernandez) combined for 11 hits, eight RBIs and seven runs scored.

Burress was 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored while Advincula completed his huge series vs. his former team by going 3-for-5 on Saturday with a triple, double, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Hernandez added three hits, including a double to go with two RBIs, and Lackey was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Kent Schmidt contributed an RBI, and Will Baker chipped in with a hit, a walk and a run scored.

Georgia Tech’s Jackson Blakely delivers a pitch to the plate during Saturday’s game at Cal. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Blakely continues recent surge on the mound…

Blakely (4-1) once again showed why he has locked down the starter spot for the third game of the series thanks to another impressive start to earn the win on Saturday. The sophomore went 5 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a run on just two hits with six strikeouts.

Justin Shadek came on in relief and allowed three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks, and Mason Patel and Caden Gaudette followed with scoreless outings. Patel went 1 1/3 and gave up two hits while striking out one while Gaudette tossed the final 2/3 and didn’t allow a hit.

Up next for the Jackets…

Georgia Tech will return home from its West Coast trip and host Kennesaw State for a midweek matchup on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Jackets will then open a huge three-game ACC series at Russ Chandler Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. vs. Florida State. Game 2 will follow on Friday at 8 p.m. before the series finale is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday.