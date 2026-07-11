Tech's Lackey picked No. 3 overall in MLB Draft by Twins

Vahn Lackey has had a meteoric rise over the last couple years thanks to his production on the baseball diamond at Georgia Tech, and that culminated with the former Collins Hill (Ga.) standout and First-Team All-ACC performer being selected No. 3 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Lackey, who is coming off an impressive junior campaign on The Flats, etches his name into the program’s history books with the selection by becoming the second-highest Jacket drafted ever behind former GT catcher product Joey Bart who was picked No. 2 overall by the San Francisco Giants back in 2018.

Lackey being picked where he was also puts Georgia Tech above all other college programs as the only school to ever have five catchers selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, joining Bart, Kevin Parada, Matt Wieters and Jason Varitek in the exclusive club. He is also the 13th Jacket ever to be a first-round pick as well.

Lackey’s journey to today…

Lackey was not heavily recruited out of Collins Hill in the 2023 class and didn’t receive a Division-I offer until his senior year before Georgia Tech was able to secure his commitment.

Lackey began his career on The Flats as a backup his freshman year in 2024 as he earned more playing time and starts as the season went on, ultimately playing in 36 games and starting 26. He finished the year with pedestrian numbers, including batting .214 with four homers, two doubles, 18 total hits, 15 RBIs, 14 runs scored and 12 walks.

Lackey went to work that offseason and ended up making a huge jump from his freshman to sophomore campaign. He started all 60 games for the Jackets in 2025, mostly at catcher, and finished with a .347 average and 77 total hits, including six homers, 14 doubles and one triple, along with 42 RBIs, 45 runs scored, 25 walks and 18 stolen bases. Defensively, he put his skills on display behind the dish, throwing out 14 potential base-stealers.

For his efforts as a sophomore, Lackey started to see the recognition roll in as he was named Second-Team All-ACC and as a Buster Posey Award Semifinalist while also earning an invite to play on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

That productive season set the table for a huge junior campaign in 2026 as Lackey shot up MLB Draft boards with his incredible work with the bat and full skillset on display defensively at catcher. This past spring Lackey played and started in all 61 games as a key piece of Tech’s run to a second straight ACC Regular-Season Championship, ACC Tournament Championship and hosting the NCAA Atlanta Regional.

He finished with a .397 batting average and 87 total hits, including a career-high 20 homers to go with 16 doubles and three triples, 78 RBIs, 85 runs scored, 50 walks, 10 hit-by-pitches and 15 stolen bases. He had an OPS of 1.291, slugging percentage of .772 and on-base percentage of .519 while also finishing defensively with a .993 fielding percentage and just three errors all season at catcher, throwing out seven potential base-stealers.

For his efforts in 2026, Lackey was named the Johnny Bench Award winner that goes to the nation’s top catcher while also being named, First-Team All-American by multiple outlets, First-Team All-ACC, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and ABCA All-Southeast Region.

Lackey one of several likely Tech Draft picks coming this weekend…

The MLB Draft continues Saturday and Sunday from Philadelphia as several more Georgia Tech players are expected to be selected, including outfielder Drew Burress, 2B/SS Jarren Advincula, shortstop Carson Kerce, RHP Tate McKee and 3B Ryan Zuckerman, among other potential candidates.