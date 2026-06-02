Tech picks up in-state safety Elzey with commitment flip

A big Tuesday for Georgia Tech’s 2027 class continued this afternoon with the news of a local safety, Julian Elzey, flipping his commitment from Kansas State to Georgia Tech.

Elzey announced the news via his social media, becoming the Jackets’ third new commit of the day following edge Success Nwabude and defensive lineman Maleek Lee joining the class earlier on Tuesday.

“GT just makes sense for me. Allows me to be closer to family and my support system,” Elzey told JOL on Tuesday following the announcement.

Elzey, a 6-foot, 170-pound safety from Brookwood (Ga.), committed to Kansas State in late March, but the Georgia Tech’s staff, specifically safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, continued to quietly and diligently work behind the scenes to change his mind. Elzey then took an under-the-radar official visit this past weekend to The Flats, which sealed the deal for his decision.

“Coach Sunseri has been recruiting me since sophomore year during his tenure with the Florida Gators,” said Elzey. “He’s believed in me since the very beginning, and we’ve built a great relationship over that time period. I feel confident I’m in great hands.”

Elzey is ranked as a 3-star (85.00) prospect in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry rankings and is the No. 867th ranked player in the country, the No. 89 safety and the No. 94 player in the state of Georgia. He has 20-plus offers on his offer list with most of those being Power-4 schools, including Kansas State, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Miami, Tennessee and more.

Elzey had a message for the Tech fans that might not know much about him yet.

“GT should expect an elite athlete who wants to be the best student-athlete,” said Elzey. “I’m proud to be a Yellow Jacket!”