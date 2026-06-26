Tech picks up transfer commit from former Jax State 2B Blauser

Georgia Tech continued to reload its roster via the transfer portal on Friday afternoon as James Ramsey and his staff picked up a big commitment from former Jacksonville State second baseman Cooper Blauser.

The news of Blauser’s commitment to Georgia Tech was first reported via X by 336 Edits. He will have one season of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

Blauser comes to The Flats following two solid years at Jacksonville State, including his best college season to this point of his career this past spring in which he hit .307 with five homers, 18 doubles, three triples and 57 RBIs. He started all 62 games for the Gamecocks and scored 58 runs, stole 26 bases and walked 28 times as a key piece of the team’s run to a Conference USA tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth.

That strong 2026 season followed up a good one for Blauser in 2025 as he started 61 games as a redshirt-sophomore and hit .300 with four homers, 20 doubles, four triples, 44 RBIs, 52 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and 43 walks.

Blauser, who is the son of former Atlanta Braves’ player Jeff Blauser, started his college career at Clemson where he redshirted in 2023 and then played in just 12 games in 2024, finishing with one double, one homer, three RBIs and six walks.

Blauser now makes it nine total transfer commitments so far in this portal class along with former Mercer OF/C Eli Stephens, former UCF shortstop Jordan Lodise, former Navy infielder Patrick Walsh, former Central Michigan C/DH Logan Keilen, former Young Harris outfielder Jackson Morgan and three pitcher commitments, Josh Gunther (South Carolina), Brady Fox (UMBC) and Tyler Guerin (Iowa).

Those eight will be in addition to Holden Pantier, a slugging infielder from the junior college ranks at Walters State, who announced his plans to join Georgia Tech’s program this past spring.