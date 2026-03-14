Tech poised for the first big recruiting weekend of the year

Due to the ongoing construction of the Fanning Center on campus and an overhaul of the recruiting staff, Georgia Tech did not have a traditional Junior Day in January. Instead, they hosted individual visits for some recruits, but most will come through for spring practice over the next five or six weeks to check things out on the Flats.

This Saturday will be the first big recruiting weekend of the year for Brent Key and his staff, who will host over 50 major targets for the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes from eight different states

Top defensive targets will be on hand for practice

One of the priorities for the 2027 class is defensive line recruiting, and four major defensive tackle targets will be visiting for practice on Saturday. National recruits Jaden Wureth and Jesiah Fields highlight this group. Defensive line coach Jess Simpson will also host Jayden Agberodiola and Wesley Gover as well on Saturday.

Rivals 100 defensive end Desmond Malpress will be on campus along with another four-star pass rusher, Santana Harvey. Alabama edge Braden Gordon will also visit on Saturday. They’ll be joined by the early 2028 target, Chase Foster from IMG Academy, who is a Georgia native.

At the linebacker position, a quartet of top targets will watch practice, highlighted by FSU four-star commit Gregory Batson. Linebacker Noah Renes has been trending toward Tech recently. He will be visiting along with Reem Palmer and CJ Ohuabunwa, who are all offered 2027 targets.

In the secondary, four-star safety target Adryan Cole and recent Tennessee decommit Kamauri Whifield, who can play safety or corner, will be on hand. Four-star South Carolina commit Aamaury Fountain and Tampa Catholic standout Carl Jones Jr. will be a pair of corner targets on campus, along with David Coleman from First Academy, who doesn’t have a Tech offer yet, but could land one this weekend.

Top offensive targets visiting this weekend

On the offensive side of the ball, Cooper Newman, one of the top quarterback targets in the 2027 class and UCF commit, Logan Flaherty, will be watching practice. Flaherty recently impressed at the UA camp in Orlando.

Tech’s probable top running back target for 2027, Quinterrius Gipson, will be on hand for the first time this year. The Kell standout, also known as Moonie, is a major priority this cycle for the Jackets.

Four top 2027 receiver targets will also be at practice. George Lamons, who was poised to commit to Tech on New Year’s Day before recent staff changes. Lamons may end up a tight end. Gipson’s teammate, Brock Burrus, will be there along with Vanguard receiver James Bethea. Antwan Lockett, who is a really interesting 2027 receiver, will also be visiting. Walton standout 2028 receiver Aide Opore will also be at practice.

Tight ends coach Nathan Brock will have three of his top 2027 targets and a top 2028 target visiting. Grayson standout Joey Hunter, who visited Tech earlier this week, will be back for another visit along with Mason Hall and Josh Pettigrew. All three are priority targets for what is likely two spots for 2027. Rising junior Sean Smith will also be on hand.

New offensive line coach Allen Mogridge will be busy with 10 2027 targets visiting campus. Top targets UGA commit Kelsey Adams, four-star Nate Carson, four-star Kennedee Jackson, four-star Joshua Sam-Epelle, four-star Alabama decommit Jatori Williams, and Ole Miss decommit Shavezz Dixon will all be there. Sam-Epelle will also make his second trip to the Flats this week and is one of the top gettable O-line targets for the Jackets right now.

Oak Grove standout DJ Dotson, Oxford’s Jaxon Elston, and Bryson Sanderson from out of state were on hand. Also from Georgia with Tech offers were KJ Jones from Grayson and Noah Nixon from Buford.