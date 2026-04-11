Tech uses 4-run innings early, late to take Game 2 vs. Seminoles

Georgia Tech put together two separate four-run rallies, one early and one late, and that was plenty enough offensive support behind another impressive combined outing from the Jackets’ pitchers to earn an 8-3 victory over Florida State on Friday night and clinch the series victory in the ACC showdown of top-5 teams nationally.

The Jackets (29-5, 14-3 ACC) scored four in the third to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead and then busted the game open with some timely hitting to put four more on the board in the eighth. All eight Tech runs came with two outs in the win.

“Yeah, I think it’s poise, right. Like I think when you just trust the guy that’s behind you,” said Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey after the win about his team’s clutch hitting. “And a lot of times like we got into two-strike counts too. It’s like, ‘okay, you got to tip your hat. Guy made a pitch. He’s got to make another pitch. He’s got to make another pitch.’ And so I think they get it preached all the time, man, that we even teach them like when you’re on the on deck circle, like you’re going to walk until the guy makes the out, until the umpire makes the call, you’re going to hit. Because the expectation is you’re going to go to the plate. And if you’re four guys deep in the dugout and there’s two outs, I get on guys in the fall if I see them turn around and start grabbing their stuff on defense. Like it’s just not the way we play the game. But once again, it’s about the players. I mean they are unbelievable. They play for each other. They want to get better and they’re always kind of looking for more. So I think they really leaned into a weekend like this is a great test.”

Six different Tech players scattered 12 hits with four having multi-hit nights. Carson Kerce was 3-for-4 with two doubles to push his nation-leading total to 20 in that category while Advincula had three knocks and an RBI.

Ryan Zuckerman and Alex Hernandez each contributed two hits and two RBIs, and Vahn Lackey chipped in with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored. Drew Burress added a hit, two walks and two runs scored.

Florida State (24-10, 9-5 ACC) scattered three solo homers for their only offense of the night as Georgia Tech’s pitching staff did the job once again to continue its surge of late.

Georgia Tech’s Porter Buursema gave his team another strong start, going four innings and allowing just one run on three hits with a career-high seven strikeouts and one walk in a no decision.

Caden Gaudette (3-0) came on in relief and pitched three strong innings to earn the win, giving up one run on three hits with two strikeouts. Dylan Loy closed things out by tossing the final two innings to earn his first save as he allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts and two walks.

“I think it’s time to officially sit here and say our pitching staff is at an elite level,” said Ramesy. “Those guys work tirelessly. We have depth. I think that’s a sign of great coaching staff is if you can develop depth in guys, and I think we’ve done that. We have so many arms that can compete at this level. And so I think, for me, it’s just good to get that out in the open. So for me to be able to stand here in front of it and just say, ‘hey, let’s put this thing to bed. We have a championship-level pitching staff.'”

John Stuetzer hit a pair of solo homers to lead the Seminoles’ bats, and Eli Putnam had the other. Stuetzer was 3-for-4, and Chase Williams added two hits.

Trey Beard (3-1) took his first loss of the season for Florida State after his start in which he gave up four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Two other Seminoles’ pitchers came on in relief with Brodie Purcell allowing four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks and Manny Lantigua going 1/3 and not allowing a run or a hit while walking two and striking out one.

Georgia Tech’s Porter Buursema delivers a pitch to the plate during Friday’s game vs. Florida State. Buursema had a career-high seven strikeouts in the win. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Scoring recap…

Florida State jumped out ahead on the scoreboard in the top of the second with John Stuetzer connecting for a solo homer to right center to make it 1-0.

Georgia Tech did some two-out damage in the third to turn the score and the early momentum of the game around. Alex Hernandez came through with a two-run single, and Ryan Zuckerman followed with a two-run double off the center field wall to push the Jackets ahead 4-1.

The Seminoles got a run in the top of the seventh on a solo homer from Eli Putnam to cut Tech’s lead to 4-2.

Georgia Tech busted the game open in the eighth with four more runs, all coming with two outs. Vahn Lackey singled home two, and Jarren Advincula followed with an RBI single up the middle followed by Lackey coming home to score on a throwing error as the Jackets’ lead grew to 8-2.

Stuetzer led off the ninth with a solo homer for the final run of the night.

Up Next…

The Jackets and Seminoles will wrap up the three-game set on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

“Another great atmosphere (tonight),” said Ramsey. “Obviously the fans are making an impact. Can’t wait to see what they have in store tomorrow.”