Tracking Tech's Summer League performances

Several Georgia Tech players and incoming transfers are currently getting some development in across various college summer leagues throughout the country.

Here is a roundup of how the Jackets’ contingent is performing so far this summer (through July 8th):

Returning players…

-Caleb Daniel, outfielder, rising junior, Cape Cod

Daniel is playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod League this summer and has played in 14 games so far while batting .244 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored. Additionally he has 11 total hits, including two doubles, while drawing six walks and striking out eight times. He has played all three outfield positions for the Red Sox, including seven games in left field where he has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage on 13 put-outs.

-Drew Rogers, catcher, rising junior, Cape Cod

Rogers is playing for the Wareham Gateman of the Cape Cod League this summer and has appeared in 12 games so far, 10 at catcher, one in left field and one at designated hitter. He is hitting .257 with one homer, one double and one RBI. He has nine total hits along with eight walks, five runs scored and 19 strikeouts. On the positive side defensively at catcher he has thrown out seven potential base-stealers and has a .991 fielding percentage.

-Dimitri Angelakos, right-handed pitcher, rising RS-sophomore, Cape Cod

Angelakos is playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod League and has appeared in two games so far out of the bullpen. He has a 2-0 record and has gone 4 1/3 innings in relief while not allowing a run on just five hits with five strikeouts and zero walks.

-Coleman Lewis, outfielder, rising sophomore, Northwoods League

Lewis is playing for the Green Bay Rockers of the Northwoods League this summer and has been solid so far, playing in 22 games while batting .333 with three homers, two doubles and 13 RBIs. He has 26 total hits and has scored 20 runs while drawing 24 walks and striking out 19 times. He has added 15 stolen bases on 18 attempts as well and has a .963 fielding percentage defensively on 24 put-outs with two assists and one error.

-Nathanael Coupet, catcher/utility, rising RS-junior, South Florida Collegiate Baseball League

Coupet is competing for the Boca Raton Blazers of the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League this summer and has appeared in 20 games so far. He is currently batting .239 with 16 total hits, including two homers and four doubles, to go with 12 RBIs, 11 runs scored, seven walks and 16 strikeouts.

-Riley Hasenstab, right-handed pitcher, rising RS-sophomore, Northwoods League

Hasenstab is pitching for the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League this summer and has pitched in seven games so far with five starts. He has a record of 2-0 and an ERA of 2.63 in 27 1/3 innings along with 33 strikeouts and 18 walks.

-Jamie Vicens, right-handed pitcher, rising sophomore, Northwoods League

Vicens is a part of the Willmar Stingers this summer of the Northwoods League and has pitched in five games so far with four starts. He has a record of 0-2 with an ERA of 8.53 in 12 2/3 innings with 18 strikeouts and seven walks.

-Judson Hartwell, outfielder/infielder, rising sophomore, Appalachian League

Hartwell is playing in the Appalachian League this summer with the Danville Otterbots. So far he has played in 15 games, splitting time between left field, right field, first base and designated hitter, and has a batting average of .156 with seven total hits, including a homer and three doubles, to go with eight RBIs. He has drawn 11 walks, scored 11 runs and struck out 13 times but hasn’t recorded an error defensively at any of the three defensive positions.

-Adam McKelvey, left-handed pitcher, rising junior, Cape Cod League

McKelvey is with the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League this summer and has appeared in four games so far on the mound with one start. He has a record of 0-1 and an ERA of 3.75 in 12 total innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Incoming transfers…

-Eli Stephens, outfielder, rising junior transferring from Mercer, New England Collegiate Baseball League

Stephens is suiting up this summer with the Keene Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. He has played in 16 games so far and has a batting average of .250 with one homer, two doubles and six RBIs. He has 15 total hits, has scored nine runs, has drawn nine walks and three hit-by-pitches and has struck out 24 times. Defensively he has a .931 fielding percentage while playing outfield, has 25 put-outs, two assists and two errors.

-Jordan Lodise, shortstop, rising sophomore transferring from UCF, Cape Cod

Lodise is spending his summer playing for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod League and has appeared in 13 games so far, playing shortstop, second base and third base. Currently he is batting .250 with three homers, three doubles and five RBIs. he has 12 total hits, seven runs scored and one walk while striking out 16 times and stealing two bases. He’s made just one error while playing the three different infield positions with that one coming at third base.

-Brady Fox, left-handed pitcher, rising junior transferring from UMBC, Cape Cod

Fox is pitching for the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod League this summer and so far has appeared in six games, all out of the bullpen, while compiling a record of 0-1 with one hold and an ERA of 9.00. He has pitched six total innings and has 11 strikeouts, four walks and three hit batsmen.

-Tyler Guerin, right-handed pitcher, rising junior transferring from Iowa, Cape Cod

Guerin is with the Falmouth Commodores this summer in the Cape Cod League and has pitched in four games out of the bullpen with no record and one save. He has an ERA of 24.55 in 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, four walks and three hit batsmen.

-Holden Pantier, 3B/DH/SS, rising RS-junior transferring from JuCo Walters State, Cape Cod and Appalachian League

It’s been a busy summer so far for Pantier who has played in both the Appalachian League with the Johnson City Doughboys and in the Cape Cod League with the Brewster Whitecaps. In 13 games with the Doughboys, Pantier hit .386 with one homer, eight doubles, 10 RBIs, 17 total hits and 14 runs scored. He also drew 11 walks, struck out 14 times and stole three bases while playing at third base, shortstop and DH. Now with the Whitecaps, he has played in four games all at third base and is batting .500 with seven total hits, including three doubles, to go with four RBIs, four runs scored, three walks and three strikeouts.