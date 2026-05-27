Transfer addition McVey talks GT decision, playing for Cross

In new head coach Scott Cross‘s venture to fill out the Georgia Tech roster for the 2026-2027 season, he was looking for another big man. He didn’t have to look far as he found what he was searching for in former Georgia center Jackson McVey.

McVey, who originally chose the Bulldogs as a 3-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class over Georgia Tech and a few other schools following his senior prep season at Overtime Elite (OTE), went into the transfer portal following one season in Athens back in April. Despite receiving interest from several different programs from around the country, he decided the right fit was just down the road in Atlanta with the Jackets and Cross.

The 7-foot-1, 235-pound McVey is originally from Ellijay where he played his first three high school seasons at Gilmer High before transferring to OTE as a senior. He didn’t see playing time in the regular season during his one year with the Bulldogs, preserving a redshirt and giving him four seasons of eligibility remaining now that he has arrived on The Flats.

Ironically enough his only experience on the court for UGA came in the team’s preseason exhibition back on October against Troy, which was then coached by Cross who ended up leading the Trojans to a second straight conference crown and NCAA Tournament berth before deciding to come to Atlanta to replace Damon Stoudamire who was fired as Tech’s head coach after three seasons in early March.

Recently, JOL caught up with McVey, who said he grew up a Georgia Tech fan amongst a family that wore a lot of White and Gold, as he discussed the transfer portal process, why he eventually chose Tech and Cross, his skillset on the court, what Jackets’ fans should expect from himself and the team this coming year and more.

Here’s what he had to say:

What was the process like for you after entering the transfer portal, how many schools reached out to you with interest and what ultimately led you to choosing Georgia Tech?

McVEY: “So I think the total number was 26 in different schools taht reached out to me. And it varied from SEC to ACC to high major, mid-major, power mid-major. I mean there was all kinds of different schools that reached out. But Georgia Tech was a good fit for a number of reasons. I mean I grew up a Georgia kid. I’m specifically a Tech fan, honestly. I had different resources in Atlanta from playing at OTE…a lot of great people around me. And I feel like here I have a good circle, and the coaching staff really intrigued me. That’s kind of just with all those things together really led me to be picking Georgia Tech.”

What is your relationship like with Coach Cross and his staff and how excited are you to play for them?

McVEY: “Well, I knew some of the different assistants just from being recruited in different areas of basketball. Like I knew Coach (Wes) Flanigan at Ole Miss a little bit from being recruited there. I knew Coach (Chris) Kreider from way back whenever he was at SMU two or three years ago. So he talked to me then. So I have some experience with these guys. But Coach Cross, I just got to meet him recently. And whenever I met him, I feel like I really clicked with his vision. And I feel like we really hit it off. And I think he’s a great guy and, more importantly, a winner. So I really respect that.”

Everyone is coming together now to get the summer program started. What do you think of the roster that Coach Cross has put together for this first year at GT?

McVEY: “I think Coach Cross did a great job of assembling a great group of guys. I think that everyone here is high character but, most importantly, great players. I think that obviously it’s going to take some time to gel. But if we put our heads down and work, the sky’s the limit this year.”

How would you describe your skillset and what you bring to the court?

McVEY: “I think that I bring versatility for my size. I think that I have a great shot. I think that when I’m at my best, I’m a very versatile, just kind of a two or three-level scorer. And I think that I provide some length on defense too.”

For Georgia Tech fans that might know much about you yet, what should they expect from you as a player and competitor?

McVEY: “They should just expect someone who wants to win, someone who wants to compete, someone who is willing to do anything it takes to win and succeed at this level for myself, but most importantly for for the Georgia Institute of Technology.”

Most people on the outside looking in have low expectations for this team in the first year under Coach Cross. How much is this team going to embrace that underdog role and what do you think the expectations are if you and your teammates reach their full potential?

McVEY: “Like I said, with the group of guys we have, I feel like we have guys at every position that can make an impact. I think that if we really follow Coach Cross’s vision, put our heads down, work, try to gel, try to bond…I think that the sky’s the limit. I think that we can win a lot more than people think. And I think that our potential isn’t even in the view of some people. So I think that we have a lot of potential. We’ve got to put our heads down and work. That’s the main part first.”

Coach Cross mentioned his motto “Take the Stairs” during his opening press conference when he got the job. Has he made the team familiar with that so far?

McVEY: “He mentioned doing it for our apartments too. And thankfully I live on a floor that makes the cutoff, but man, I was worried because he still says take the stairs. And that’s for sure. He’s already told us if we’re caught taking the elevator to get to the second or third floor that you might as well just go ahead start running yourself. He’s already instilled that…No elevators. Always take the stairs.”