Transfer Valdes goes in-depth on decision to pick GT, follow Cross

New Georgia Tech head coach Scott Cross has been working overtime in the past couple months since taking the job on The Flats building the roster for his first Jackets’ team in 2026-2027, and one of the transfer additions he secured is a familiar face, Victor Valdes.

The 6-foot-7 forward Valdes spent the last three seasons playing under Cross at Troy. He saw playing time in 98 total games with 44 starts and averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in that span.

Valdes, who is a native of Monterrey, Mexico who came to Troy after playing for Zentro Basket Madrid in the Spanish basketball league system Tercera FEB, had his best collegiate season this past year, earning All Sun-Belt Third-Team honors. He led the Trojans in scoring (14.8 ppg) and assists (4.5 apg) and also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Recently, JOL caught up with Valdes for an interview as the veteran player discussed the transfer portal process and ultimately picking Georgia Tech, his experience already playing for Cross, his skillset on the court, expectations for his first season with the Jackets and more. Here’s what he had to say:

What has the process been like the past couple months going in the portal, having teams reach out and ultimately picking Georgia Tech?

VALDES: “This last month was a little bit hectic, talking with a couple schools, couple coaches and a lot of zooms and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, I want to go to a place where I feel wanted and I feel loved and they respect who I am as a person. Coach Cross has been doing that for the last past three years here at Troy with Coach (Brandon) Gilbert and Coach (Kelvin) Lewis. So I felt it was a great opportunity now that Coach Cross got the job at Georgia Tech, a bigger school, bigger institution, a bigger conference like the ACC. So I talked with him and then he asked me if I wanted to go with him and I didn’t have any doubt about it…I said yes. I’m glad everything worked out, and I’m glad I can be part of the Jacket family for this next year.”

What is your relationship with Coach Cross like after playing for him the last three years and how important was that in the decision to join him at GT?

VALDES: “Our relationship is great. I think he he understands me a lot on the court and outside of court. I mean I’m very close with his whole family, and I know that they like me a lot. I know that they treat me like one of his kids and everything…like they really love me. So it was just like a no-brainer to just go follow him too because I feel the love, I feel the respect. Inside the court I think he’s going to push me. I know he’s going to push me my limits and not let me be in my comfort zone. I don’t want to be comfortable or in my safe place…I know I need to be better every day, and he’s going to push me to do that so it goes hand with hand. I’ve got to take what’s the best for me outside the court but inside the court too. So it was just a great fit.”

How would you describe yourself as a player on the court and what kind of skillset do you have?

VALDES: “I’ll say I’m a very unselfish guy. I like to get my teammates involved. I’m a pass-first guy. I like to read the game. I like to think the game. I’m not the most explosive, fastest, strongest guy on the court, but I feel like I have a lot of IQ and do a lot of things in the game so I use that to my advantage. Man, I just love playing, love competing, love going to war with my teammates. I’m just excited for this summer to meet each other, everyone on the team. I mean I know Jackson (Fields), but everybody else is going to be new. So I’m just excited for that and just getting to know each other and go to war with them.”

What do you think of the roster Coach Cross has assembled so far for his first season at Georgia Tech and the teammates you’re going to be playing with?

VALDES: “I’ve talked with Coach and when we talk about the roster, I think the roster is shaping up good. We’ve got we got Nas (Nasir Whitlock) coming up (from Lehigh). We’ve of course got Jackson Fields that’s going to be a big piece on the defensive side and to set the culture from Coach Cross. We’ve got Colby (Garland), 20 points per game type of guy. Him and Nas, they’re going to bring so much offense playmaking. I’m just happy (with who we’ve got). And then the upcoming freshmen too…they are ranked freshmen so I think that will bring a lot of energy. I can’t wait meet this team this in a few weeks and just just get to know each other on the court, outside of court and just kind of create that family bond that we’re going to need to go to war.”

What do you feel like the expectations are for the team this upcoming season and probably having that underdog kind of feel?

VALDES: “Coach Cross is a winner, and he’s going to set the culture from Day 1 and he’s going to push us to win. Once the team buys into that Coach Cross philosophy and everything, there’s not another option than winning. So our expectation is going to be win as many games we can and just go to March Madness. I think that’s the goal every time is go get to March Madness, just get the the furthest possible in the tournament, make the the furthest run you can. Once the team buys into Coach Cross’ philosophy and they get to know how Coach Cross is as a person and as a human being…He’s a competitor, he’s a winner. They’re going to buy into it and we’re going to show a couple people that has us as underdogs. We’re gonna be good.”

What should Georgia Tech fans that might not know much about you yet expect from you now that you are a part of the Jackets’ program?

VALDES: “I just want to win. I just love winning. I love winning, and I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I love to play basketball, to play the right style basketball. I love to get my teammates involved. I love to pass the ball. I don’t care if I’m scoring 30 or if my teammates are scoring 30 as long as we win. And outside of court, I’m just a normal guy. I like to to play around. I like to to do normal stuff — go shopping, go to the movies, spend time with my friends, my teammates. I’m a fun guy so I’m excited to be a Yellow Jacket next year.”