Whitlock talks picking GT, his skills and expectations for new team

Whitlock talks picking GT, his skills and expectations for new teamby: Alex Farrer2 hours agoAFarrersportsRead In AppMar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Nasir Whitlock (1) dribbles defended by Prairie View A&M Panthers forward Hassane Diallo (11) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesTransfer guard Nasir Whitlock discusses the last few months, including entering the portal, picking Georgia Tech, playing for Scott Cross and more.