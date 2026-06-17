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Whitlock talks picking GT, his skills and expectations for new team

1000006382 (2)by: Alex Farrer2 hours agoAFarrersports
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four-Lehigh at Prairie View
Mar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Nasir Whitlock (1) dribbles defended by Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers forward Hassane Diallo (11) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Transfer guard Nasir Whitlock discusses the last few months, including entering the portal, picking Georgia Tech, playing for Scott Cross and more.

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