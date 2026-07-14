Zuckerman announces his return to Georgia Tech for senior season

It was a bit of a shock last weekend when Ryan Zuckerman wasn’t selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, but now the big third baseman will be heading back to Georgia Tech for another season with a point to prove.

The All-ACC and All-American selection made his return for his senior season to the Jackets official on Tuesday afternoon with an announcement via social media that included the simple caption “Got some unfinished business. Can’t wait to get back to The Flats.”

Zuckerman, who transferred in to James Ramsey‘s Tech program prior to this 2026 season after two productive years at Pittsburgh, had an impressive spring for the Jackets that included him starting all 61 games and proceeding to bat .345 with a 1.158 OPS and .720 slugging percentage to go with 16 homers, 16 doubles, 80 total hits, 79 RBIs, 71 runs scored, 37 walks and six stolen bases.

Zuckerman’s defense improved at third base as well during his first season in Atlanta as he boasted a .944 fielding percentage and just eight errors after making a combined 24 errors over his two seasons at Pitt.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound standout who played his prep ball at Pennsbury (Pa.) earned some hardware this past spring at Georgia Tech as a key piece of the team’s run to an ACC Regular Season and Tournament Championship. He was named the ACC Tournament MVP following a three-homer surge in Charlotte in May while also being named a First-Team All-American by D1 Baseball, a Second-Team All-American by Baseball America and the NCBWA, a Third-Team All-American by the ABCA, All-Southeast Region by the ABCA and a First-Team All-ACC selection.

Zuckerman will be one of multiple starting position players returning from 2026 along with Kent Schmidt (1B), Will Baker (DH) and Caleb Daniel (OF). Those returners will mix with the strong additions Ramsey and his staff have made via the transfer portal and a talented high school recruiting class as the Jackets will once again have high expectation going into the 2027 season.