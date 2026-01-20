Bill Self: "Jacque Vaughn will serve as acting head coach tonight."

On Monday night, Kansas head coach Bill Self was taken to LMH Health by ambulance after feeling under the weather late in the day. In a release sent out to the media that night, it was announced that Self didn’t make the trip to Boulder with his team.

“Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self felt under the weather earlier today and, out of an abundance of caution, was taken to LMH Health where he received IV fluids. He is feeling better but did not accompany the team to Boulder.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Self, in a releass, provided the very latest update on his health and announced that Jacque Vaughn will serve as acthing head coach tonight agaisnt Colorado.

“I’m feeling much better and I want to thank the well-wishers and the great team at LMH Health. I’ll be sitting out tonight’s game, and as I’ve said before, we have an elite coaching staff at KU, and I know our players are in good hands in Boulder. Jacque Vaughn will serve as the acting head coach tonight. He will rely on our great group of coaches, Jeremy Case, Kurtis Townsend, Joe Dooley and Tony Bland, throughout the game to lead the team.”

Self, In 2023, missed the Big 12 Tournament, along with the NCAA Tournament, after being hospitalized because of chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

In July, Self was admitted to a hospital after feeling unwell and experiencing “some concerning symptoms,” per the school. He underwent a procedure to have two stents inserted and was released two days later.

