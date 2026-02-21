Skip to main content
Kansas
Bill Self, Melvin Council, Flory Bidunga talk after Cincinnati loss

Screenshotby: Shay Wildeboor1 hour agoJayhawkSlant

On Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas lost at home to Cincinnati, 84-60. Minutes after the game, Bill Self, Melvin Council, and Flory Bidunga met with the media.

Bill Self

Melvin Council and Flory Bidunga

