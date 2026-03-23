Bill Self, Melvin Council, Kohl Rosario after St. John's game

Kansas head coach Bill Self opened with a statement to start the press conference and that was followed by comments from Melvin Council and Kohl Rosario.

Self talked about the game and his future. He said wants to go back home and talk with his family about his health.

“I haven’t decided. I’ll get back and visit with family,” Self said. “I’ve had obviously some issues off the court, health-wise and that’ll be discussed. But I love what I do. I want to feel good while I’m doing it, though. So we’ll get back and we’ll discuss that when we get back.”

Watch everything Self and the players had to say in their post-game press conference.