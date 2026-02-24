Bill Self, players talk after Houston win
On Monday night, No. 14 Kansas defeated No. 5 Houston, 69-56. After the game, Bill Self, Melvin Council, Darryn Peterson, and Tre White spoke to the media.
On Saturday, Kansas posted its second-worst defensive efficiency mark in a single game. Two days later, the Jayhawks used a strong defensive effort...
Just over 48 hours after posting one of its worst performances of the season, Kansas bounced back in a major way over #5 Houston on Monday night. The...
JayhawkSlant is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 showdown between No. 14 Kansas and No. 5 Houston. To participate in tonight's "Live Game...
What: No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 2 Houston Where: No. 8 Kansas vs. Cincinnati: Preview, game notes, and more When: Monday, February 23, 2026 • 8 p.m....
The early weeks of winter workouts have brought a new energy for the Kansas football program, as more than 40 new players blend in with the returning...
Kansas baseball closed out its opening road swing on Sunday, jumping out early and cruising to a 6-1 win to complete a three-game sweep of McNeese...
Playing host to unranked Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas fell to the Bearcats, 84-68. On a day when the Jayhawks trailed by as many as...
Kansas is set to face Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic on Sept. 19, marking a rare overseas game. Lance Leipold met with reporters from the...
The Jayhawks baseball team carried momentum from the first game into Saturday afternoon, jumping out early and rolling to an 8–2 victory over the...
Before Kansas tipped off against Cincinnati, Melvin Council Jr. knew something wasn’t right. The Jayhawks didn’t have the proper energy as they...
Playing host to unranked Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas fell to the Bearcats, 84-68. On a day when the Jayhawks trailed by as many as...
On Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas lost at home to Cincinnati, 84-60. Minutes after the game, Bill Self, Melvin Council, and Flory Bidunga met with...
Kansas looked flustered against Cincinnati, suffering a 84-68 home loss to the Bearcats on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks forced tough shots while...
JayhawkSlant is sitting courtside for today's Big 12 contest between No. 8 Kansas and Cincinnati. To participate in today's "Live Game Chat", click...
The Kansas baseball team responded Friday night with its best performance of the young season, rolling past McNeese State 11–2 at Joe Miller...
What: No. 8 Kansas vs. Cincinnati Where: Lawrence, Kan. • Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) When: Saturday, February 21, 2026 • 12 p.m. (CT) Television:...
No. 8 Kansas (20-6; 10-3) got back on the winning track at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. Up by as many as 23 points in the second half, Bill...
During his weekly press conference, Bill Self talked about how Darryn Peterson can silence some of his critics moving forward the rest of the season,...
The Jayhawks will make their first ever trip outside the United States to face Arizona State. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and General Manager Rob...
Jason Booker, the Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation, discussed the opportunity that comes with hosting the Team...
The Kansas Jayhawks baseball team will look to regain its rhythm this weekend as it opens a three-game series on the road against the McNeese State...
Tristan Willis continues to see momentum build in his recruitment. There are several schools reaching out to the highly recruited running back and...
Noah Renes continues to learn more about the Kansas football program and has a connection with a current player on the team. The linebacker from...
Darryn Peterson made his sixth three-pointer of the game, extending Kansas’ lead right after Oklahoma State cut the deficit to 10 early in the second...
Late on Wednesday night, No. 8 Kansas moved 20-6 overall and 10-3 in the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State, 81-69, in Stillwater, Oklahoma....