Bill Self previews BYU, talks Darryn Peterson, more
loading...
loading...
This season, Darryn Peterson is averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Offensively, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Canton, Ohio, has...
The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio looking at the recent success of the basketball team and wrapping up the football recruiting portal...
Yasin Willis, who led Syracuse in rushing last season, signed with the Jayhawks after an official visit that quickly put KU in the lead. From the...
The CBS Sports Classic has added Kansas to its annual college basketball showcase featuring four of the nation’s top programs. The Jayhawks join...
Brady Ballinger’s move from first base to the outfield leaves Kansas with two returners expected to play a major role in the infield. The Jayhawks,...
Daveon Crouch didn’t need much time to know where he stood with Kansas. The Boston College linebacker came away from his visit to Lawrence with a...
Kasen Carpenter was in line to compete for a starting job at Oklahoma State. After a coaching change in Stillwater, Carpenter decided to enter the...
When Kansas plays host to BYU on January 31, three prospects are expected to be in attendance inside Allen Fieldhouse. Two of the prospects, Tay...
Kansas found separation in the second half Saturday night and never looked back, pulling away from Kansas State for an 86–62 win in Manhattan. ...
When Daryl Agpalsa started his portal recruiting he had to find four offensive linemen to catch up to his scholarship numbers. In the end he signed...
Martin Connington knew a lot about the Kansas special teams system before his official visit. After completing his visit, the Michigan State kicker...
The Jayhawks got back their winning ways in Manhattan led by Melvin Council, who Bill Self said was the best player on the floor. Watch everything...
After three straight losses inside Bramlage Coliseum, No. 19 Kansas (15-5; 5-2) returned to its winning ways in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday night....
On a snowy and cold night, No. 19 Kansas (15-5; 5-2) won its second straight road game of the season, defeating Kansas State, 86-62 in Manhattan....
PJ Haggerty made a three to bring Kansas State within four with 7:52 to play. The Jayhawks closed on a 27-7 run, throwing in a bevy of late dunks to...
No. 19 Kansas and Kansas State are closing in on tip from Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas will be without Darryn Peterson, while Kansas State is down four...
Allen Fieldhouse will again take center stage on the national scene later this month, as ESPN announced Saturday that College GameDay will broadcast...
What: No. 19 Kansas at Kansas State Where: Manhattan, Kan. • Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) When: Saturday, January 24, 2026 • 7 p.m. (CT) -- Dillons...
The Kansas coaching staff went into the transfer portal season needing to sign 30-plus players in a two week span. That is no easy task trying to get...
When Kansas plays host to BYU on January 31, three prospects are expected to be in attendance inside Allen Fieldhouse. Two of the prospects, Tay...
Coming off a redshirt season, Jamari McDowell’s role was a bit uncertain with the additions of transfer and freshman guards. However, McDowell has...
Kansas added a proven and productive wide receiver with the signing of Nik McMillan, who arrives in Lawrence after a standout season at Buffalo. When...
Unable to accompany his team to Boulder for Tuesday night's Big 12 road contest at Colorado, Bill Self was forced to watch Kansas earn its first...
No. 19 Kansas defeated Colorado, 75-69, on Tuesday night. In the win, Darryn Peterson scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds in 31 minutes of...
During his appearance on "Hawk Talk" on Wednesday night, Bill Self said that Darryn Peterson wouldn't be healthy for a while after rolling his ankle...