Bill Self talks about center Christian Reeves

Late last month, Christian Reeves, the 7-foot-2, 265-pound big man from the College of Charleston, became the third player from the transfer portal to commit to Kansas. Originally from Charlotte, N.C., Reeves began his college career at Duke (2022-24) before spending one season at Clemson (2024-25).

Reeves, as a redshirt junior, earned CAA Player of the Week honors after averaging 25.0 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 87% from the field in two wins.

This past season, Reeves, in 31 games (18 starts), averaged 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Offensively, he converted 65.4 percent of his field goals and 60.4 percent of his free throws.

On January 24, Reeves scored a career-high 29 points against Elon. In the win, 80-70, he hit 11-of-12 field goals and was 7-of-13 from the free-throw line. Reeves also pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds in the win.

Bill Self believes Reeves will have an immediate impact

On Friday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self had this to say about Reeves.

“I think that Christian will have an immediate impact for us,” Self said. “He really didn’t have an opportunity to play a ton until College of Charleston and what was so impressive is he averaged over 11 points and eight rebounds a game with a hurt shoulder all season long.

“It’s exciting because he’s dealt with so many injuries, and for the first time in his college career, we can see the potential because it’s the first time he’s really been able to play,” he added.

Reeves was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and signed with Duke. He played in 13 games as a freshman and battled injuries as a sophomore. Before transferring to the College of Charleston, Reeves made the move to Clemson (2024-25) and saw action in 29 games this season for the Tigers, shooting 50% from the field.

He was a four-star center from Oak Hill Academy, and he was ranked the No. 5 player in North Carolina. During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 9.2 points on 63.9% shooting and 7.4 rebounds across 29 games. He recorded 12 double-digit scoring games, including five straight to end his senior year, along with five double-doubles. He also played for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL circuit and committed to Duke in December 2021.