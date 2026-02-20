Bill Self talks about how Darryn Peterson can silence critics, more
During his weekly press conference, Bill Self talked about how Darryn Peterson can silence some of his critics moving forward the rest of the season, and more.
The Jayhawks will make their first ever trip outside the United States to face Arizona State. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and General Manager Rob...
Jason Booker, the Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation, discussed the opportunity that comes with hosting the Team...
The Kansas Jayhawks baseball team will look to regain its rhythm this weekend as it opens a three-game series on the road against the McNeese State...
Tristan Willis continues to see momentum build in his recruitment. There are several schools reaching out to the highly recruited running back and...
Noah Renes continues to learn more about the Kansas football program and has a connection with a current player on the team. The linebacker from...
Darryn Peterson made his sixth three-pointer of the game, extending Kansas’ lead right after Oklahoma State cut the deficit to 10 early in the second...
Late on Wednesday night, No. 8 Kansas moved 20-6 overall and 10-3 in the Big 12 after defeating Oklahoma State, 81-69, in Stillwater, Oklahoma....
Bill Self, not long after No. 8 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State, 81-69, on Wednesday night in Stillwater, talked about the win, provided the very...
On Wednesday night, No. 8 Kansas (20-6; 10-3) rolled past Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 81-69. Darryn Peterson scored a team-high 23 points, while...
Kansas quickly rebounded from a road loss to Iowa State, going back on the road for a 81-69 dispatching of Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Darryn...
JayhawkSlant is inside Gallagher-Iba Arena for tonight's Big 12 showdown between No. 8 Kansas and Oklahoma State. To participate in tonight's "Live...
Brody Craig made his first visit to Kansas last fall for a football game. He returned last month to take part in the junior day that took place...
What: No. 9 Kansas and Oklahoma State Where: Stillwater, Okla. • Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT)...
After falling to Iowa State on the road Saturday, Kansas heads back on the road to take on Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take on the Cowboys at 8...
Jackson Parker walked away from the Kansas junior day event with a good image of the program of what he saw on his first visit. The 6-foot-4,...
Coming off a loss at No. 5 (ranking at the time) Iowa State, 74-56, on Saturday afternoon. No. 8 Kansas (19-6; 9-3) will be tested on the road once...
Bill Self, during his weekly press conference on Monday, was asked about Wednesday night's road contest at Oklahoma State. Self gave his thoughts on...
Kansas athletic director Travis Goff looked back on his path into sports administration going back to his junior year at the KU. Talking about...
Kansas baseball closed its opening weekend with an 8–7 victory over UTRGV on Sunday afternoon, securing a road series win after a game that featured...
Kansas, after losing at West Virginia, 86-75, back on January 10, rattled off eight-straight wins before losing at No. 5 Iowa State, 74-56, on...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold isn’t looking to overhaul what the Jayhawks have built — but he is listening to others what can improve. With Andy...
Kansas used steady pitching with a breakout inning to earn its first win of the season, a 10–3 road victory over UTRGV at UTRGV Baseball Stadium....
Following its loss at Iowa State, 74-56, on Saturday afternoon, No. 9 Kansas (19-6; 9-3) is down to its final six games of the regular season....
Not long after No. 9 Kansas lost at No. 5 Iowa State, 74-56, on Saturday afternoon, Bill Self, Melvin Council, and Elmarko Jackson met with the...
No. 9 Kansas (19-6; 9-3) saw its eight-game winning streak come to a crashing halt in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon. Up by 10 points, 37-27 at...