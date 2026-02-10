Skip to main content
Kansas
Bill Self talks after No. 9 Kansas defeats No. 1 Arizona

Screenshotby: Shay Wildeboor1 hour agoJayhawkSlant

Minutes after No. 9 Kansas handed No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the season, Bill Self met with the media. Self talked about the win, provided the latest on Darryn Peterson, and more.

