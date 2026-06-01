Bill Self talks Leroy Blyden, Christian Reeves injury, and more

Bill Self, while talking to the media following his appearance at the Otto Schnellbacker Classic, presented by the Topeka Jayhawk Club, made it clear that he’s very much looking forward to coaching Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 class, this upcoming season.

However, Stokes isn’t the only player Self is looking forward to working with when the 2026-27 season kicks off. Self specifically mentioned Leroy Blyden, Jr., after watching the transfer from Toledo shoot the ball before making his way to Topeka.

Self also provided the latest update on Christian Reeves, talked about the importance of keeping Kohl Rosario, Paul Mbiya, and much more.