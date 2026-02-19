Bill Self talks OSU win, Darryn Peterson, and more
Bill Self, not long after No. 8 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State, 81-69, on Wednesday night in Stillwater, talked about the win, provided the very latest on Darryn Peterson, and more.
On Wednesday night, No. 8 Kansas (20-6; 10-3) rolled past Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 81-69. Darryn Peterson scored a team-high 23 points, while...
Kansas quickly rebounded from a road loss to Iowa State, going back on the road for a 81-69 dispatching of Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Darryn...
JayhawkSlant is inside Gallagher-Iba Arena for tonight's Big 12 showdown between No. 8 Kansas and Oklahoma State. To participate in tonight's "Live...
Brody Craig made his first visit to Kansas last fall for a football game. He returned last month to take part in the junior day that took place...
What: No. 9 Kansas and Oklahoma State Where: Stillwater, Okla. • Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT)...
After falling to Iowa State on the road Saturday, Kansas heads back on the road to take on Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take on the Cowboys at 8...
Jackson Parker walked away from the Kansas junior day event with a good image of the program of what he saw on his first visit. The 6-foot-4,...
Coming off a loss at No. 5 (ranking at the time) Iowa State, 74-56, on Saturday afternoon. No. 8 Kansas (19-6; 9-3) will be tested on the road once...
Bill Self, during his weekly press conference on Monday, was asked about Wednesday night's road contest at Oklahoma State. Self gave his thoughts on...
Kansas athletic director Travis Goff looked back on his path into sports administration going back to his junior year at the KU. Talking about...
Kansas baseball closed its opening weekend with an 8–7 victory over UTRGV on Sunday afternoon, securing a road series win after a game that featured...
Kansas, after losing at West Virginia, 86-75, back on January 10, rattled off eight-straight wins before losing at No. 5 Iowa State, 74-56, on...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold isn’t looking to overhaul what the Jayhawks have built — but he is listening to others what can improve. With Andy...
Kansas used steady pitching with a breakout inning to earn its first win of the season, a 10–3 road victory over UTRGV at UTRGV Baseball Stadium....
Following its loss at Iowa State, 74-56, on Saturday afternoon, No. 9 Kansas (19-6; 9-3) is down to its final six games of the regular season....
Not long after No. 9 Kansas lost at No. 5 Iowa State, 74-56, on Saturday afternoon, Bill Self, Melvin Council, and Elmarko Jackson met with the...
No. 9 Kansas (19-6; 9-3) saw its eight-game winning streak come to a crashing halt in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon. Up by 10 points, 37-27 at...
Hilton Coliseum is starting to become a house of horrors for Kansas. The Jayhawks lost their fourth straight in Ames on Saturday, getting blown out...
No. 9 Kansas (19-5; 9-2) and No. 5 Iowa State (21-3; 8-3) are closing in on tip from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. To participate in today's "Live...
Kansas opened the 2026 baseball season with an early spark, but the Jayhawks couldn’t keep the momentum in a 7–4 loss on the road to UTRGV on opening...
Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Canton, Ohio, will make his return to the court when No. 9 Kansas takes the court against No. 5...
What: No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State Where: Ames, Iowa • Hilton Coliseum (14,267) When: Saturday, February 14, 2026 • 12 p.m. (CT) Television:...
Kansas added a dynamic piece to the backfield, bringing in running back Dylan Edwards —whose career has already taken him through two Power Five...
Brady Ballinger has garnered a ton of hype heading into his junior campaign for Kansas baseball. He was recently named to the Golden Spikes Watch...
We are joined by Kansas head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald from Texas. He talks about his team heading into the season and a tough road challenge....