Kansas
Bill Self talks OSU win, Darryn Peterson, and more

Screenshotby: Shay Wildeboor1 hour agoJayhawkSlant

Bill Self, not long after No. 8 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State, 81-69, on Wednesday night in Stillwater, talked about the win, provided the very latest on Darryn Peterson, and more.

