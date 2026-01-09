Bill Self wants Kansas to get back to defending against WVU

Throughout the bulk of its non-conference schedule, Kansas hung its hat on the defensive end. The Jayhawks had the fifth best defensive efficiency in the country before starting Big 12 play per BartTorvik. However, against top-50 opponents, Bill Self’s team ranks 56th.

Kansas’ first two conference games have shown more defensive lapses than the start of the season. UCF and TCU were able to attack the Jayhawks’ switches and take advantage of miscommunications and mismatches. Self wants to see his team improve its communication.

“A lot of it’s the poor communication,” Self said on Thursday. “We screwed up some non-switches the other day when all they did was just dribble the ball from one side of the floor to the other. You know, two guys think that one of them thinks there’s a switch, one of them thinks there’s not, and they have an advantage when they hadn’t done anything. So we certainly can tighten that up.”

Self thinks Kansas can improve its mindset and physicality

Self said the Jayhawks’ struggles defensively are also due to not matching opponents’ physicality. Kansas narrowly outrebounded UCF in a loss, but TCU outrebounded the Jayhawks despite losing.

“We’ve been exposed in a lot of ways,” Self said. “We’ve been exposed physically. We can talk about what we want to. We got our ass whipped physically in two games. Rebounding the ball, we got whipped.”

There have been controllable factors that have led to Kansas’ struggles on the defensive end. Self said the team hasn’t been as connected on the defensive end as they were before Big 12 play started.

“There’s a lot of things that we haven’t done well that just doesn’t translate to how do you guard a switch or how do you guard a slip,” Self said. “It’s a mindset that if you can do those other things that are controllable all the time, you’re naturally going to be better at the switches and the talking and things like that. We just haven’t been connected on the defensive end like we were prior to Christmas.”

West Virginia poses problems to Kansas’ defense with its shooting beyond the arc. The Mountaineers take 23.7 threes per game, making 36% of them. They feature a 41% three-point shooter, Honor Huff, who leads the Mountaineers with 17.1 points per game.

“They let their shooter shoot it,” Self said. “So, and they got three guys that can, but two of them really can’t, you know, and will shoot a lot of them. So we got to really, we got to do a great job of defending the arc.”

Kansas tips off against West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Morgantown. The game will be broadcast on FOX.