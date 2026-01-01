Bill Self wants Kansas to improve in one area defensively

Kansas has all of the statistical markers of an elite defensive unit. The Jayhawks are a top-five defense in adjusted efficiency, effective field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and block percentage. However, there is one area where Bill Self thinks his defense can improve.

The Jayhawks have struggled to turn opponents over. Kansas ranks 345th in the country with a turnover percentage of 13.9%. Self’s team has forced under 10 turnovers per game and averaged 5.4 steals per game.

“The thing about it is with the steals and everything, which we need to improve, I think we’re only averaging about five a game,” Self said on Thursday. “That number needs to be in that eight to 11 range. And hopefully we can do that once we start conference play.”



The inability to force turnovers has also limited Kansas’ opportunities in transition. The Jayhawks are averaging 10.92 fastbreak points per game, ranked 191st in the country.

Self said even elite defensive teams may not be elite in every category. However, there are a lot of factors that make Kansas a strong defensive team.

“What is your ultimate goal, offensively or defensively? And I would say, defensively, give up one or less average to poor shots each possession,” Self said. “Don’t give up easy baskets. Try to take away the arc as much as possible. Defensive rebound percentage, there’s a lot of things that go into that. And you know what? The elite, elite teams are really good at a lot of those things. But you can still be a very good defensive team and not be great at everything.”

The Jayhawks are able to play aggressively on the perimeter because they are anchored by an elite shot blocker in Flory Bidunga. Self called Bidunga, who’s averaging over two blocks a game, the most important defender Kansas has had in a long time.

“He allows you to switch five, he allows you to switch late clock, he allows you to do some things because of his activity and things like that,” Self said.

Bidunga’s prowess as a shot blocker helps the entire unit. Melvin Council Jr. said he doesn’t have to worry about getting beat with Bidunga on the back line.

“It helps me a lot, because I can pick up the ball full court, and if I get beat or like half beat or whatever, I got a shot blocker or big body, BT, just waiting, and people will rethink not going to the paint and just pass the ball, so it helps me a lot,” Council said.

Kansas’ switches means that Bryson Tiller, Tre White, and Bidunga are often guarding perimeter players. Self thinks the Jayhawks can continue to improve defensively as their frontcourt improves in perimeter defense.

“A big key to us getting better defensively will be Bryson Tiller and Tre White. Those two guys, in my opinion, have to keep improving defensively,” Self said. “Because they’re both being, one’s taking a four to a three and another one’s taking a five to a four. And just guarding out on the perimeter, and good perimeter players. If we’re gonna switch, they gotta continue to get better.”