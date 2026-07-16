Blake Herold taking on leadership role, talks about new defensive linemen

Kansas defensive tackle Blake Herold knew exactly what the coaching staff wanted from him when spring football came to an end.

During his exit meeting, the message centered on how he could play a bigger role. The Jayhawks wanted one of their veteran defensive linemen to take on a bigger leadership part while helping the defense improve. That responsibility carried into the offseason and is one of the reasons Herold represented Kansas at Big 12 Media Days.

Herold said becoming more of a leader was the biggest emphasis from the coaching staff.

“I would say being able to lead for me personally, being able to help lead our D-line and the defense as a whole, but also execution, like I talked about before,” Herold said. “Us being able to execute later in practice, or later in workouts, or anything like that can help it translate to game day, which is what we struggled with last year.

“So being able to execute was a big one and then also taking over a leadership role.”

The leadership role has continued to grow throughout the offseason. Herold’s selection to represent Kansas at Big 12 Media Days showed the trust the coaching staff has placed in him as one of the program’s leading voices.

Herold admitted being vocal did not always come naturally, he said experience and earning the respect of his teammates have helped him become more comfortable stepping into that role.

“Yeah, I think he wants me to be more vocal. I’m definitely working on that,” Herold said. “Coming from a small town, not playing my first year, I was in my own shell a little bit, not talking at all. But as I started playing more and taking over this role, it’s been a lot easier to be vocal and get on guys because they can respect me and what I’ve been able to accomplish here.

He continued:

“So, taking over that role has been something that I’m pretty grateful for because it’s also helped me out personally. Helping other guys reach their goals helps me accomplish mine as well.”

Several new additions to the d-line room

Kansas also added several new faces to its defensive front through recruiting and the transfer portal. As one of the veterans in the room, Herold has helped the newcomers adjust to the expectations of the program while learning the defensive system.

He believes the group has not only added talent but also players who fit the culture.

“I mean, we got a lot of them. As far as D-tackles go, I’m excited with the guys they brought in,” Herold said. “We got some great human beings, and I think that’s one of their main things, bringing the right guys in that we can coach and we can teach and all that stuff.

He talked about the new additions including Tre’von McAlpine, Kevin Oatis and Jibriel Conde.

“Like Tre’von and Kevin Oatis and Jibreel, those guys all came in wanting to get better,” Herold said. “Super eager to get better and learn our defense and learn how we do things and being able to help.

“I know Tre’von’s played a lot of football, so he understands what’s going on. He just has to adapt to it. But having Kevin and Jibreel as a little bit of younger guys, helping them adapt and being able to teach them how we do stuff has been really fun.”