Bryson Tiller answers challenge with career-high against BYU

Bryson Tiller capped off a career performance against BYU in style. With 13:34 to play, Tiller caught the ball on the wing, pump faked to get his defender in the air, then drove for an aggressive dunk through traffic. Tiller’s slam gave Kansas an 18-point lead, which it held on to for a win over the Cougars.

Tiller scored 21 points against BYU on Saturday, the most of his college career. He hit three threes, his first made threes since December 22nd against Davidson. However, Tiller also showed aggression and physicality, playing to his size to his benefit.

“I feel like my teammates trusted me to be aggressive,” Tiller said postgame. “I feel like that’s going to open up a lot of things on the court for them as well. So, you know, just being aggressive, using my skill and size to my advantage, and I feel like that is what helped us get the win.”

Tiller answered a challenge from a teammate

Melvin Council Jr. credited Tiller’s performance to his personal message to Tiller before the game. He said he couldn’t share details, but that he called Tiller “soft, but in a different way.”

“He’s got a switch,” Council said. “I think BT is the type of guy where when coaches yell or players yell, he turns it up. When people aren’t at him, he doesn’t play right. I like that about him, and he doesn’t let it affect him at all.”

Tiller has been pushed by the coaching staff as he’s taken on an untraditional role in his redshirt freshman season. As a big playing alongside Flory Bidunga, Tiller has been forced to play more on the perimeter. Self has often called Tiller to be more aggressive and play to his size, which he did against BYU.

“When you play a big guy the way we’re playing him, which we think that’s the best way to play for our team, but it may not always be the best way to play for him individually,” Self said. “Sometimes he can get a little lost and float, which you guys would agree with me on that. Tonight, I didn’t see that at all. I thought he was aggressive the whole game.”

Tiller has answered the call of Self, showing improvement throughout the season. His confidence hasn’t been shaken, and he’ll continue to take strides.

“I trust in my game wholeheartedly, and I feel like nobody can bring my confidence down,” Tiller said. “It’s just a matter of me being turned up, which I’ll continue to do starting in practice tomorrow.”

The performance against BYU caps off the best week of Tiller’s Kansas career. Over the Jayhawks’ last two games, Tiller averaged 18.5 points and seven rebounds per game.

“Playing to my size and my skill set is something that’s been emphasized by the coaches and my teammates,” Tiller said. “I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job of that, and I’ll continue to get better.”