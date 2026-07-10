Cam Pickett, Calvin Clements at Big 12 media days

Cam Pickett and Calvin Clements represented the Jayhawks on the offense at the Big 12 Media Days. Watch what the two talked about in their breakout session with the media.

Cam Pickett- wide receiver

Pickett said the Jayhawks have embraced the quarterback competition and the receivers’ job doesn’t change regardless of who is under center. He talked about offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki for building on last year’s offense while creating more opportunities to get playmakers the ball in space, saying Kansas expects to be an explosive offense.

Pickett spoke highly of transfer running back Dylan Edwards, calling him a dynamic playmaker whose speed, versatility will make the offense even more dangerous.

Pickett said he returned to Kansas because he has “unfinished business” and believes the Jayhawks are close to breaking through after several close losses last season. He said finishing games has been an offseason emphasis and added the team isn’t focused on outside expectations. They are concentrating on proving to themselves they can finish in the fourth quarter and turn those close losses into wins.

Calvin Clements- offensive lineman

Clements said one of his biggest priorities this offseason has been growing as a leader while helping bring the team together. He said the Jayhawks have spent extra time working on the field and believes offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s return has added confidence to the offense. Clements expects KU to be explosive this season keyed by Kotelnicki along with the group of running backs.

Clements also said he’s comfortable with the quarterback competition because he’s worked with Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall over the past several years. He believes both are strong leaders. Looking ahead to the season, he’s excited to represent his hometown program, experience his first trip to Europe when Kansas plays at Wembley Stadium in London, and continuing to improve his game.