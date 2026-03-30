D.K. McDonald says communication has to improve on defense

Kansas defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald said communication has become a major focus this spring, as the Jayhawks work to improve consistency and leadership on defense.

Just a day after Lance Leipold highlighted communication as an offseason priority, McDonald followed that message and pointed to early progress through the first few practices. With returning experience at all three levels, the Jayhawks are beginning to settle into a system that now feels more familiar.

“Yeah, I think it starts first with just demanding it,” McDonald said. “We’re doing a good job of demanding it. And the good thing about it, too, is that we have some guys back on all three levels. So, I think they do a better job of just understanding what we’re asking them defensively.”

That comfort level has translated directly into improved execution on the field. Players are communicating more consistently, and coaches are pushing those habits throughout practice. The result, McDonald said, is a defense that shows to be operating more in sync than it did a year ago.

“You’re seeing a lot more communication just because guys are a little more comfortable in the defense,” McDonald said. “Just emphasize it and encourage it when it happens, and then we just got to continue to demand it when it doesn’t happen.”

The emphasis goes beyond just playing and scheme. With several experienced players returning, Kansas is leaning on that group to take ownership of the defense. That means in areas that don’t always come naturally, like vocal leadership.

McDonald pointed to players such as Blake Herold, Leroy Harris, Trey Lathan and Jalen Todd as examples of veterans who are growing into those roles after gaining experience in the system.

“I just think it’s being comfortable,” McDonald said. “The good thing about all our guys is that they just want to win. You know, they want to win. When they realize that’s what it’s going to take for us to win, it’s really helped.”

That growth is showing up in practice. With a better understanding of expectations and experience playing in the system, they are more willing to speak up and direct other players.

“You got those guys back who played a lot of reps. Now they feel a lot more comfortable to speak up because they know what’s being expected of them,” McDonald said. “They know what it is to play in the stadium. They know what it is to play Big 12 football.”

The combination of experience and urgency has helped create a group McDonald is on the same page. Communication has to become part of the identity as the they try to improve.

Last year the defense finished 12th overall in the Big 12 in scoring and 11th in yards per game. McDonald has seen improvement this spring to

“And now they’re doing a good job of feeling comfortable and being able to communicate,” McDonald said. “Which has been a lot of fun to see, and they’ve been doing a heck of a job with that.”