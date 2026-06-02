Dan Fitzgerald excited for opportunity to host Super Regional

After Kansas punched its ticket to the Super Regional, it needed some help to bring more postseason baseball to Hoglund Ballpark. The Jayhawks got that help in the form of former Big 12 foe Oklahoma.

The Sooners punched their ticket with consecutive come-from-behind wins over #2 national seed Georgia Tech. Oklahoma’s 7-6 walk-off win on Monday meant it would head to Lawrence, as Kansas will host in the program’s first-ever appearance in a Super Regional. As Oklahoma and Georgia Tech went back and forth, Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald went from scouting his next opponent to realizing the Jayhawks were staying at home.

“But honestly, watching it, I stayed pretty just baseball-minded of evaluating,” Fitzgerald said. “And then a little bit of the fan in me came out when they tied it. Where I was like, ‘please walk them off so we can be at home.’ So it was a fun day, but it was pretty much business trying to figure out how we’re gonna compete against both teams.”

Kansas now has the chance to punch its ticket to the College World Series in front of its home fans. With additional standing room opportunities in The Backyard, Hoglund Ballpark filled well-over its capacity in the Jayhawks’ three games.

“I drove in [on Monday] and thought, I really don’t want to see all the things go away in The Backyard,” Fitzgerald said. “I kind of like these banners, kind of fun seeing all the porta-potties out there, knowing that could be filled up again.”

Fitzgerald said he doesn’t sense pressure ahead of Super Regional, Jayhawks will enjoy it

The Jayhawks sit two games away from reaching the CWS for just the second time in program history. Yet, Fitzgerald said he doesn’t see any pressure or nerves with his group. The nature of Kansas’ regular season schedule has prepared it for this moment.

“They all feel like playoff games,” Fitzgerald said of his regular season schedule. “So I haven’t sensed [pressure] at all. I highly doubt I will today at practice.”

As has been the norm throughout the season, Fitzgerald preached the enjoyment his team plays with. The Jayhawks enjoyed every moment of winning their regional, and they’ll enjoy every moment of their super against Oklahoma.

“I had the thought right after the game, like, it just doesn’t get any better than this,” Fitzgerald said. “And then to be able to host again against another awesome, semi-regional team that you know will travel well. It’s pretty cool to have someone that’s in our vicinity that’s gonna travel, and it’s gonna be awesome.”

Despite all the excitement around hosting a super, Fitzgerald emphasized that it’s “business as usual” inside the walls of the program. The Jayhawks are looking forward to competing for another championship, enjoying every step along the way.

“I think it’s just another opportunity to compete for another championship,” Fitzgerald said. “Going for another one against another awesome team. So I think it’s just another great challenge.”

“I think my experience has been whoever enjoys the postseason the most, usually does the best.”