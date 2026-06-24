Darryn Peterson drafted No. 2 overall by Utah

For Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Canton, Ohio, his dream of playing in the NBA is now a reality. Just seconds ago, Peterson was drafted No. 2 overall by the Utah Jazz.

A year ago, Peterson arrived in Lawrence with the highest of expectations after an unforgettable year at Prolific Prep.

Shortly after signing with Kansas, head coach Bill Self had this to say about the addition of Peterson.

“This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas basketball has had in decades,” Self said. “Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender. He has been well drilled and has a toughness about him being raised in a family where his brother is a successful football player at Wisconsin.

“Darryn was as important as any recruit we have recruited in recent memory. Coach (Kurtis) Townsend did a great job as the lead recruiter. Darryn can be a catalyst to also draw other players to our program.”

Peterson, who many believed to be the No. 1-ranked player in the class, despite missing double-digit games due to a cramping issue, averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Peterson, in 24 games, hit 43.8% of his field goals, 38.2% of his shots from behind the arc, and 82.6% of his free throws.

On January 6, Peterson scored a career-high 32 points in a 104-100 win over TCU. Playing in front of a sold-out Allen Fieldhouse crowd, Peterson, in 32 minutes, hit 8-of-18 field goals, 3-of-8 shots from behind the arc, and converted 13-of-15 free throws.

In the final game of his college career, Kansas lost to St. John’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Peterson scored 21 points, pulled down four rebounds, and blocked four shots.

Offensively, Peterson hit 5-of-15 field goals, 3-of-8 shots from behind the arc, and was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.