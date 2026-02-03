Darryn Peterson saves his best for last in win over Texas Tech

With Kansas trailing by three with 1:25 remaining, Darryn Peterson flared toward the right corner, elevating and hitting a game-tying three over 6-foot-9 JT Toppin. After the Jayhawks got a stop, Peterson navigated a ball screen and rose for another contested three to put Kansas ahead.

Peterson’s two late threes gave Kansas its deciding 64-61 win over Texas Tech on Monday night. The two buckets accounted for Peterson’s only makes in the second half, but they came when the Jayhawks needed them the most.

“He’s got something that I guess you’re born with and can’t teach,” Bill Self said postgame. “He’s got just an unbelievable ability to raise that when it counts the most, raise his level when it counts the most. And that’s what he did tonight.”

Despite having one of the worst shooting nights of his college career (5/14), Peterson turned it on in crunch time. Peterson had taken just two shots prior to his two made threes, yet he trusted the work that had gotten him to that point.

“The work I put in and then my teammates and coaches,” Peterson said when asked where his confidence came from. “Shots weren’t really going, they guarded me kinda well. I just trusted the work, so those shots I feel like I should make.”

Peterson finally makes it to the final buzzer

Peterson played a season-high 35 minutes and made it to the final buzzer for one of the first times all season. Monday’s game was just the fifth time in 12 outings that Peterson tallied more than 30 minutes.

“I’ve been trying to [make it to the buzzer] all year,” Peterson said. “It’s fun to be able to do it. It’s a blessing.”

The 35 minutes and availability in crunch time were a stark difference to Kansas’ outing two days ago. Against BYU, Peterson subbed out with over 16 minutes to play and didn’t return.

After the game, Self said Peterson was dealing with cramps and didn’t have the same bounce he had in the first half. Against Texas Tech on Monday, Self didn’t give Peterson the chance to say if he was ailing.

“I didn’t ask him,” Self said when asked if he thought cramps bothered Peterson on Monday night. “I wasn’t going to give him the chance to say it was. So I don’t know.”

“I don’t think he was near as explosive tonight as what he has been,” Self added. “I don’t know if it’s fatigue, I don’t know what it was. But I know he elevated on those last two.”