Darryn Peterson talks in locker room after NCAA Tournament win

In his NCAA Tournament debut, Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Canton, Ohio, put on a show.

Peterson, in 37 minutes of action, scored a game-high 28 points, pulled down one rebound, dished out one assist, and was credited with two steals.

Offensively, Peterson converted 11-of-24 field goals, 4-of-11 shots from behind the arc, and was 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

For Peterson, the 28 points scored were the most by any Kansas freshman in the history of the NCAA Tournament, in the Self era.

After the game, JayhawkSlant caught up with Peterson in the locker room to get his thoughts on the game and more.