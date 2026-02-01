Darryn Peterson’s absence makes Kansas-BYU tale of two halves

Kansas played a first half that Bill Self called the best the Jayhawks have played all season. Darryn Peterson starred, scoring 18 points and filling up a highlight reel. However, he missed the final 16 minutes of the game with cramps and Kansas sputtered to a 90-82 win after leading by as many as 21.

The two halves were a view of what the Jayhawks’ season has been to this point. At their best, they can be one of the best teams in the country. However and more often, Kansas hasn’t played with its full complement of players.

“I do think we’re close,” Bill Self said postgame. “We can be competitive, but for us to have a chance to actually do anything that would, what I would consider to be special type of deal, we need everybody healthy.”

Peterson helped Kansas rocket out to a strong start. He made six of seven shots, and seemed to have the ability to score whenever he wanted. With Peterson off the court, the Jayhawks struggled on offense for extended periods of time, enduring a six-minute stretch without a field goal.

“He’s not gonna go six of seven or whatever he was in the first half everyday,” Self said. “But the way that people will have to guard him, which allows us to play four on three behind it and so many different things. [It] gives you a chanse to be better offensively than what we’ve shown consistently, just because of the presence, so to speak.”

Peterson and Jackson’s injuries made Kansas exhausted late

Peterson showcased some of the peaks of his explosiveness in the first half, rising above two defenders for a monster dunk. However, as has often been the case this season, cramps surfaced and kept Peterson out of the game.

“At halftime, I could tell he didn’t have the same bounce,” Self said. “He rides a bike at half and does different things to stay loose. He didn’t say anything, but I asked if he was good and he said he was. He just didn’t have the same pop as before the game.”

Kansas has shown that it can play at a high level without Peterson. The Jayhawks swept their Players Era games in Las Vegas, picking up a win over Tennessee. However, Kansas essentially has played as two different units with or without Peterson.

“Darryn’s a great player, you know, when he’s out there he makes the game so easy for all of us,” Melvin Council Jr. said. “He helps us score. When he gets out, we just stay around, we can’t really score like that.”

Peterson’s injury on Saturday coincided with Elmarko Jackson bumping knees and also being unavailable in the second half. It had an impact on the Jayhawks’ legs in the second half, with the other four starters playing nearly the entire 20 minutes.

“Guys, we had nothing left in the tank,” Self said. “We were just trying to get to the finish line.”

The Jayhawks did get to the finish line, winning their fifth straight Big 12 game. Despite nearly blowing a 20-point lead, Kansas proved how high its ceiling can be.

“It tells me we may not be consistently where some teams are night in and night out, but on any night, we can play with anybody,” Self said.