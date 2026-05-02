Dominic Voegele with complete game leads Kansas over Arizona

Kansas baseball kept its momentum rolling Friday night, leaning on a dominant performance on the mound by Dominic Voegele and timely offense to open with a 4-2 win over Arizona at Hoglund Ballpark.

The victory pushed the Jayhawks’ winning streak to eight games and continued a stretch that has seen them win 19 of their last 20. KU improved to 35-11 overall and 18-4 in Big 12 play staying unbeaten at home in conference games.

Voegele delivered his first complete game by a Kansas pitcher since 2023. The right-hander matched a career high with 15 strikeouts and allowed just two runs on six hits, finishing the night by retiring 10 straight hitters.

“Dom was great,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “Obviously, 15 punch outs in a game in two of the last three weekends, so it’s pretty special how he’s throwing right now. He definitely wanted the ball in the ninth and I loved the way the guys grinded through it and got us enough runs to let him get the win.”

[Related: Fitzgerald going into Arizona series]

The outing marked Voegele’s fourth consecutive quality start and his fifth win of the season. In the ninth inning when he crossed over the 100-pitch mark he was still throwing in the 95-96 mph range with his fastball.

“My arm was feeling good,” Voegele said. “It felt good going into those last two innings or else the coaches wouldn’t have let me go back out there. Everything was feeling good. I felt like all my pitches were working the way that they should.”

Arizona’s Owen Kramkowski kept Kansas off balance through the early innings. He struck out 11 Jayhawks over five innings, forcing Kansas to stay patient at the plate.

“For Dom to be able to throw up zeroes and keep it at 1-1 until we were able to break it open a little bit in the fifth was huge,” Fitzgerald said. “Kramkowski had us fooled for a while.”

Arizona struck first with a solo home run in the third inning, but Kansas answered when Jordan Bach delivered a solo shot of his own in the bottom half. The Wildcats regained the lead in the fifth, only to see the Jayhawks respond again.

That inning proved decisive. The Jayhawks loaded the bases, and Cade Baldridge drove a two-run single up the middle to give Kansas a 3-2 edge. Brady Ballinger later added insurance with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

From there, Voegele took over. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced, closing out the game and locking in another home win for Kansas, which is now 16-2 at Hoglund Ballpark this season.

The 11th ranked Jayhawks will look to strengthen their lead in the Big 12 today against Arizona today with first pitch set for 2 p.m.